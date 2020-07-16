Victoria Beckham is getting ready to launch a health and lifestyle empire to rival Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial Goop brand.

Beckham, 46, has official permission to sell beauty and health products in the US, according to the Sun.

She's trademarked "Victoria Beckham" and her initials "VB", giving her legal protection over her products like oils, candles and creams.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, made headlines with her controversial candles which she claims smell like an orgasm and her vagina, along with other bizarre products.

Advertisement

Goop was formed in 2008 while Paltrow was living in London with then-husband Chris Martin. She moved the brand's operations to the US in 2016.

An industry insider revealed that Beckham, who launched her beauty line last year, is hoping to "repeat Gwyneth's formula" to take advantage of the huge US market.

She became a huge hit in the US when the Spice Girls hit America in the 1990s.

"The Beckhams are huge in the States," the source revealed.

"Victoria's products are likely to be lapped up and provide her with a lucrative leap into the international market."

Several products have been registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

It would be a welcome cash boost for Beckham, whose fashion empire lost millions since 2013.

She's set to take out a $12 million (£6.4million) loan to help save Victoria Beckham Ltd.