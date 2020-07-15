A Russian blogger has married her 20-year-old stepson just weeks after revealing she was expecting his baby and divorcing his father.

Marina Balmasheva raised her former stepson turned hubby, Vladimir "Vova" Shavyrin, for 13 years before their blossoming romance hit the headlines this year when she revealed their relationship on Instagram.

Despite the 15-year age gap and copping criticism over their unorthodox relationship, the pair have cemented their relationship – tying the knot just weeks after Balmasheva revealed they were having their first baby.

Balmasheva shared the news of their nuptials online, writing "husband and wife" alongside a photo of them taking a selfie in their wedding outfits.

Advertisement

"Thank you so much for your kind words," she said in the roughly translated Instagram post.

It appears their actual ceremony was much more low-key. A video shared in a separate Instagram post showed the pair at a local registry office. In it Balmasheva and Shavyrin are dressed casually to make their vows, wearing T-shirts and shorts.

"We drove to the registry office, I didn't even have a hairbrush with me. The rings were in the car. There was a good mood and a little embarrassment.

"After the registry office, we dressed in typical wedding attire and enjoyed a nice reception at a local restaurant with several guests.

"We are expecting a baby and we now want to move to a bigger city."

She described the day as "ordinary" but said the pair donned their glamorous outfits for the evening.

The wedding comes after a mixed reaction to news of their relationship broke in May. Some labelled the romance "shocking".

Balmasheva married Shavyrin's father Alexey Shavyrin, 45, in 2007. The pair were together for 13 years and raised five children when they were together, reportedly adopting them, which would make Shavyrin her legal son.

Advertisement

Alexey Shavyrin previously revealed he found out about the relationship in March this year.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in June. Photo / Supplied

"I could not fall asleep one night when I heard them having sex," he told Russian talk show Pryamoy Efir.

"A few minutes later she just came and lay down next to me. I didn't tell her a word that night."

The husband said he did not know how to act after finding out about his wife's infidelity and waited weeks before confronting her about it.

The couple announced they were expecting in June, with a video that showed Balmasheva handing Shavyrin a pregnancy test, looking at the result, and enveloping her in a hug.

Balmasheva shot to internet fame as a mummy blogger when she documented her 127kg weight-loss journey.

Advertisement

In the past she admitted she said she was an "unhappy woman" when she was larger but has now turned her life around to become a "skinny b**ch".

She talked about being left with sagging skin after losing weight, but last year – when she was still with Shavyrin's father, she had surgery to remove it.