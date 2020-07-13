Management at a popular UK bar have installed an electric fence in a bid to ensure customers are maintaining social distancing.

Staff at Cornwall's The Star Inn have said they're fed up with people ignoring the pub's social distancing guidelines, and have taken matters into their own hands.

Bar owner Johnny McFadden said the electric fence had been placed at the bar to shock locals into behaving.

"It's there for social-distancing," told Cornwall Live.

Advertisement

"Before the fence, people were not following social-distancing and were doing as they pleased, but now people take heed to the guidance around social distancing. It's for everybody's benefit."

But the pub has received some backlash after a couple drunk patrons were shocked on Saturday after having a few too many beers.

Safety first at the Star St Just 😂 Posted by Neill Maguire on Saturday, 11 July 2020

McFadden says the fence is usually switched off but warned "it can be turned on".

One person labelled the fence "cruel", but many are backing the bar's stance with some calling it the "best thing" they've seen for a long time.

The Star Inn is described as a "true gem, full of tradition, character and immense charm".

Its website says "a friendly welcome [is] assured" but doesn't mention the electric fence.