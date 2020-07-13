Home bakers are going wild over a Cadbury Caramilk banana cake — a delicious creation shared by Dole New Zealand.

The fruit and vegetable supplier's 2018 recipe has resurfaced and gone viral after international news websites shared the mouthwatering cake.

Many on social media said they were keen to make it.

"Looking forward to making it!!," one person wrote.

Another added: "Let's bake this together if there's a chance".

While another wrote: "I've changed my mind for my birthday present. I just want one of these."

To make the cake, you'll need just 12 basic ingredients - including Cadbury Caramilk, ripe bananas, cream, milk, vanilla extract, eggs, caster sugar, flour, milk and baking soda.

Bakers will still need extra to make the Caramilk ganache and the vanilla buttercream icing.

The delicious creation serves 12+ (or 1 if you're greedy).

Dole Banana Caramilk Cake recipe:

Ingredients

For the cake:

250g butter, at room temperature

1 cup golden caster sugar

4 eggs, at room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 ripe Dole bananas, large, peeled and mashed

2 tsp baking soda

½ cup hot milk

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ block of Cadbury Caramilk, broken into squares

For the Caramilk Ganache:

1 block (190g) Cadbury Caramilk

200g cream

For the Vanilla Buttercream icing:

100g butter, room temperature

2 cups icing sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp milk

To serve:

½ block of Cadbury Caramilk, chopped, to decorate

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C bake. Line two medium (22cm diameter) cake tins with baking paper.

2. Beat butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then vanilla and Dole bananas.

3. Dissolve baking soda in hot milk, add to mixture and stir to combine.

4. Sift in flour and baking powder and fold gently into mixture until just combined. Do not over mix.

5. Spoon mixture into prepared tins and smooth tops. Gently press squares of Caramilk chocolate into the cake batter. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean and the top is golden and springy to the touch. Allow to cool in tins and then turn out.

6. While the cakes are cooling, prepare the Caramilk ganache. In a bain marie, gently heat the cream over a low heat until small bubbles begin to appear.

7. Remove the cream from the heat and add the chocolate. Stir gently until the chocolate is almost fully melted. Use a whisk to combine the two until the ganache becomes glossy. Cool in the refrigerator and stir occasionally. It will gradually thicken over time – it can take around two hours to get to the desired texture. Any remaining ganache can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

8. When the ganache is cool, prepare the vanilla buttercream. In a medium bowl, cream butter with icing sugar, adding ½ cup at a time. Add in vanilla and milk and beat with an electric beater until well smooth and fluffy. You may need to add more milk to reach desired consistency.

9. Once the cake is cool and the Caramilk ganache thick enough to hold its shape, spread the ganache on the top of one cake, gently place the second on top and ice with Vanilla Buttercream Icing as desired.

10. Drizzle the remaining ganache over the iced cake, and gently arrange chopped / whole pieces of Caramilk on top.

11. Store in a sealed container in a cool place for 2-3 days (although it won't last that long!).

