YouTuber Nicole Thea and her unborn baby have died, her family revealed over the weekend.

The news was confirmed by her family on Instagram with a photo of the star, 24, according to Fox News.

"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," they wrote in the caption.

"Also Nicole pre-schedule [sic] a few YouTube videos and [her boyfriend Global] Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired."

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," the post continued.

"Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven."

Thea's cause of death isn't clear. Her reps didn't respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

The star, who has over 75,000 subscribers on YouTube, documented her experiences with pregnancy on her channel. Her latest video featured clips of the vlogger taking a milk bath and posing for a pregnancy photoshoot.

She shared the news of her pregnancy in April on Instagram.

"We can't hide this any longer, secrets out ... GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I'm finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me," she wrote.

"Can't believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml."

Thea's boyfriend was "the best support EVER", she said.

"We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends," the post continued.

"Mummy and Daddy can't wait to love, hold and cherish you for ever and ever."