Sprinting legend Usain Bolt has taken to Twitter to reveal pictures of his newborn daughter, as well as sharing her very appropriate name.

The eight-time gold medalist and partner Kasi Bennett decided on the name Olympia Lightning Bolt.

In the post, Bolt took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish Bennett a happy birthday as they begin their new adventure as parents.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ovo5PzVQAt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

Baby Olympia was born on June 14, but the couple have only just revealed her name and shared a photo of the new arrival.

Bolt wrote in the post: "I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face.

"We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️🎉🎊💫 pic.twitter.com/FhlwdaF2Zx — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

It comes after Kasi herself shared a series of pictures from her personal family photo album last month as she celebrated the sportsman's first Father's Day.

Kasi posted pictures from her ultrasound, her labour and from the trip they conceived their baby on, just eight days after giving birth.

She wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the most amazing man. Our little girl is blessed to call you daddy. We love you more than a single day could convey."

Alongside the second picture of them on a boat, Kasi revealed that this holiday was when they conceived their child.

Usain Bolt and partner Kasi. Photo / Instagram

She wrote: "The trip that gave us our biggest blessing."

Kasi also shared a clip of the couple at their baby's ultrasound as she wrote: "Now a party of three."