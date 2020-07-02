Despite a slew of cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are said to be giving their relationship "another" try.

According to the Daily Mail, it was reported the couple have been living together in lockdown, co-parenting their daughter True.

The Daily Mail quoted a source telling People that Tristan has been "working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True", which is what ultimately resulted in the 36-year-old reality star giving him another chance.

Lockdown has apparently brought the exes closer and led Kardashian to trust Thompson's "good behaviour". The source from People believes the rekindling of the romance came after Kardashian's 36th birthday the previous weekend, with Thompson one of the few in attendance, along with their daughter.

Ahead of the birthday festivities, Thompson shared a heartfelt tribute to the Revenge Body star, uploading a photo of himself and Khloe being all smiles while lying on a trampoline with their daughter.

The former couple was first spotted together in September 2016 after Kardashian had finalised her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

In late 2017 Kardashian announced her pregnancy and moved to Cleveland to be with Thompson. However, a couple of days before the star gave birth to her daughter on April 12, 2018, evidence of Thompson with another woman at a New York nightclub surfaced, along with surveillance footage of Thompson being close with two mystery women at a shisha lounge in Washington D.C.

Several other cheating allegations were brought forward against the Cleveland Cavaliers player, which Kardashian later confirmed and forgave Thompson- only to be hit with another infidelity scandal almost a year later.

In February 2019, Thompson was reported to be caught kissing Jordyn Woods, who was close to the Kardashian clan and was known to be Kylie Jenner's best friend, at a house party. Thompson and Kardashian then called it quits.

In the year that followed, the pair chose to work through their relationship and remain on friendly terms. By April of this year, Kardashian admitted to be considering having a second baby with Thompson in spite of the separation. An episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed Thompson as "on board" with being a sperm donor as the reality star freezes her egg.