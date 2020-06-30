It's safe to say 2020 has been a tough year for most people – first bushfires, then the coronavirus pandemic, and now an economic recession which shows no signs of easing anytime time soon.

But spare a thought for one couple who complained about a lack of shredded cheese with their meal, only to be mercilessly torn apart when they shared their troubles online.

Texas man Jason Vicknair felt so strongly about the lack of cheese with his wife's fajitas at Dallas restaurant Mi Cocina on Saturday night that he decided to take his complaint to Twitter, complete with a picture her looking forlornly at her dish.

"My wife, date night after 3+ months locked up on quarantine. Waiting for shredded cheese as it's the only way she can eat fajitas," he wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Advertisement

Vicknair said they had "asked four people, going on 18 minutes now" and that we needed to stop "blaming Covid-19 for crappy service".

The complaint was completed with a picture of Vicknair's wife staring sadly at her sans-cheese meal. Photo / Jason Vicknair / Twitter

Unfortunately for Vicknair, the internet did not sympathise and soon had some pretty hilarious responses to his conundrum.

Many pointed out his complaint was insensitive, given many restaurants had been unable to trade properly for months and now that they were open faced tough social distancing rules.

please sir, she needs shredded cheese for her fajitas pic.twitter.com/yXZLjKjPCS — adam (@burgerkrang) June 28, 2020

My Wife Waiting For Shredded Cheese As It’s The Only Way She Can Eat Fajitas pic.twitter.com/Ygywu9gnJj — isaac (@ass_dentata) June 28, 2020

The faces of national tragedy:

“Migrant Mother,” 1936 (by Dorothea Lange, FSA) and “But I Had To Wait For My Shredded Cheese,” 2020 pic.twitter.com/VLO0coSgMn — David Poller Photography (@PollerPhoto) June 28, 2020

For only $2 a month you can help your local cheeseless wife stock up on shredded cheese so she never has to eat a plain fajita again pic.twitter.com/qEp2EJ5al0 — lauren (@LaurenMReich) June 28, 2020

Vicknair has since made his Twitter profile private, telling local Texas blog Central Track that while his intention had been to keep his wife happy, she hadn't been thrilled to see the tweet go viral.

"She is, of course, p**sed," he said, according to the Dallas Observer.

"She said, 'Why would you put this picture of me on Twitter?'"

But Vicknair defended his decision to call out Mi Cocina, arguing that he hadn't named any of the restaurant staff in the tweet.

"It's very normal to put cheese on fajitas," he said.