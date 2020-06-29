The Duchess of Sussex called to offer support to a teenager who was a victim of an alleged hate crime at the weekend.

Althea Bernstein - who was allegedly doused with lighter fluid and set on fire by a group of white men in Wisconsin last week - spent around 40 minutes on the phone to the duchess, after she called to "hopefully be a small source of comfort" to the 18-year-old.

The 38-year-old royal's husband, Prince Harry, also joined the conversation for around 10 minutes.

Meghan had reached out to the president of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane Country, Michael Johnson, who has also been acting as a spokesperson for Althea, to get in touch with the teenager and promised to stay in contact after the call.

Johnson told Wisconsin news outlet Channel 3000: "Her and Meghan talked about the importance of self care and allowing herself to heal.

"And she applauded her for the way that she responded and pretty much said, 'Hey Michael, give me her cellphone number. I want to stay in touch. And let me know when you want me to come back and talk to people in Wisconsin."

Johnson was impressed with what the former Suits actress had to say as she sounded "almost like a seasoned high school counsellor" and he's thrilled she has agreed to appear on a virtual town hall to speak with young people in the area.

He said: "As I heard her, I thought 'She has to talk to more kids', and I'm thankful she agreed to do it."

Althea was "moved" by the conversation with Meghan and Harry - who have 13-month-old son Archie together - and it "lifted her spirits".

Johnson said: "She's struggling. It's a challenge for her, it's very, very emotional. I talked to her three or four times today, and I'll tell you Meghan lifted her spirits."

Meghan was said to have encouraged the teenager to stay away from social media to avoid reading negative comments, and they spoke about faith and their experiences of being biracial.