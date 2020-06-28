Former TV personality Pete Evans has posted "there is no pandemic" on his social media accounts.

The 47-year-old celebrity chef and former MKR host has shared a number of memes that have questioned whether coronavirus was real. This is despite him earlier this year spruiking a $15,000 device that can help with the "Wuhan coronavirus".

One of the recent memes claimed the virus was, "less deadly than the flu". The claim is backed up by scientific evidence.

Pete Evans posted a bunch of memes last night on his Instagram and Facebook channels.

He posted a number of other memes, including one showing a skeleton which read: "Trying to find data that justified the lockdown".

He captioned it: "This one got me soooo good. It is always good to be able to have a good laugh."

Evans also asked his followers: "Is this the biggest scandemic in history?"

While he often shares posts with fringe and discredited views on a number of topics, Evans often stops short of endorsing them himself instead asking his followers to discuss their contents. Predictably, his posts bring a lot of conspiracy theorists out of the woodwork.

Evans has a large platform on social media.

The most inflammatory meme he posted was the one that claimed there is no Covid-19 pandemic. Evans asked his quarter of a million followers whether that claim was, "true or false or somewhere in between?"

The meme went on to claim: "This is Agenda 21 being played out in real life."

Some of Evans' most controversial posts.

Conspiracy theorists believe that Agenda 21, a 23-year-old non-binding UN resolution that suggests ways for governments and non governmental organisation to promote sustainable development, is the linchpin in a plot to subjugate humanity.

Last night, Evans also went on a tirade about autism which some believe is linked to vaccinations, despite evidence to the contrary.

Last month, he claimed on Channel 9 current affairs show 60 Minutes that he was immune to Covid-19 – but his statements were edited out of the version that went to air.

In the full interview, uploaded to his YouTube account, Evans said: "We know there's a flu that goes around, whatever strain or mutation or whatever that is, who knows? I've never had a flu vaccine because I'm not concerned about catching a flu."

He added: "And am I fearful of Covid-19, if I came into contact with anybody [who has it]? No I'm not, because I believe in who I am and my ability to stay as healthy as I can through anything."