Treasures Nappies is to close its New Zealand factory because it can't compete with cheap imports.

The brand announced on its Facebook page on Friday.

"With heavy hearts, we announce our withdrawal from the NZ market.

"We've continued to invest in our Treasures brand but as the only local manufacturer we can no longer compete with low-cost imports."

The closure affects the Hamilton factory at Te Rapa and Newshub reported 26 jobs would be lost.

"We're working closely with each and every person through this challenging time," the statement read.

"We appreciate this may be surprising and sad news. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your family for the past 40 years.

Asaleo Care produces Treasures disposable nappies and nappy pants. The nappies have been wrapping babies' bottoms since 1976 and were one of the country's most popular brands along with Huggies.

The company also operates the Little Treasures parenting magazine and Treasures website.

Treasures said the nappies would remain available at supermarkets and online through treasures.co.nz for the next couple of months.

"We will keep you updated on last sale dates."