A mum-of-three has been left stunned after she was sent a message from her daughter's teacher regarding the contents in her lunchbox.

Australian mum Melissa Anne was at work when her daughter Emily's teacher messaged her after she stumbled across a surprising and unfortunate object.

Anne usually lets her daughter pack her own lunch, so she initially didn't think much of it - until she read the teacher's note further.

The note read: "I just wanted to let you know that Emily has shown me that she has cat food in her lunchbox.

"She said she packed it there herself and that she did not tell you. I have taken it away from her. Can I get you to chat with her after school?"

Anne told Kidspot she "didn't know whether to cry, laugh or shake my head in disbelief".

In the teacher's note, she said her daughter had explained she packs her own lunch and didn't tell her mother she had added in cat meat.

Emily is cat obsessed. Photo / Supplied

Anne told Kidspot her daughter Emily is obsessed with the family's three cats.

"I walked around work for the next two hours laughing and shaking my head like a crazy person to myself. Of course Emily took cat food to school … why wouldn't she? It's exactly what she would do!"

The mum-of-three revealed Emily's aspiration in life is to own 50 cats and become a "cat lady" when she is grown up.