One of Pornhub's most-searched-for pornstars, Mia Khalifa, has begged girls to not go into the "toxic" industry.

The 27-year-old took to TikTok to discuss the impact her X-rated career has had on her mental health.

"That hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people's only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of your life when you were 21," she said.

The 27-year-old took to TikTok to speak about the impact making the X-rated videos had on her. Photo / Instagram

Khalifa revealed she made 11 films during a three-month period in 2014, and says they will "haunt her until she dies".

The star also replied to another TikTok user who joked about the money earned from making porn, "When you realise Pornhub pays you 20k to be in a video without your face in it."

Khalifa replied saying: "Girl don't do it ... iss not worth it [sic]," the post read.

Despite her name, Khalifa says she only made £9600 (NZ$18,000) for her videos, and received no money since.

She has also tried to have her videos removed from several porn sites, but has been unsuccessful.

One of the videos featured Khalifa wearing an Islamic headscarf, which caused the actress to receive death threats from Islamic State and generated fury from numerous Muslims.

Khalifa claims she was pressured into doing the video and it wasn't her choice.

Instagram user poppymillsx posted about the porn industry's exploitation of women on social media.

Poppymillsx said: "Let's talk about porn. Specifically Mia Khalifa. Women from a young age are pressured into the porn industry.

"Once you've filmed one video it's out there, you're a porn actress. So it's very easy to film 100 more, your rep is already 'damaged', right?

"Producers and people high up use this to pressure girls into signing contracts which not only make it hard for them to leave but also gives them no ownership at all of their videos.

"Women like Mia Khalifa have videos out there from years ago that will never go away. Women are haunted by the decisions they made years ago.

"But they weren't their decisions. They were exploited. Please only support ethical porn (onlyfans or amateurs) so it's all on the creators' terms.

"Don't support another vulnerable woman getting exploited just because they need money for rent."

Mia replied stating: "Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don't want another girl to go through that – because no one should."