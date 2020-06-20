Time flies when you're a busy mum and Prime Minister of the country!

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford turns 2 today and her mum has repeated her experience of last year, making Neve a birthday cake from the classic Australian Women's Weekly Birthday Cake Book.

This time, the Prime Minister chose to make a piano cake for Neve.

She took to Instagram to reveal it was not as simple as it might appear.

Advertisement

In the caption for a selfie alongside her finished cake, Ardern revealed it has some "structural stability" issues and is being propped up by a can of lentils.

"Cake making lesson number two - don't focus on making the cake look in proportion with little to no attention on structural integrity," the PM wrote.

"There is a jar of lentils propping this thing up. Happy Birthday Neve! Thanks for ignoring all of the imperfections in life and just being a joy," the proud mum added.

Ardern's birthday cake is receiving congratulations and sympathy from fellow parents online who are sharing their own trying experiences baking big cakes for their children.

Last year, the Prime Minister made Neve a bunny cake and revealed on Instagram that the cake-making session did not go smoothly either.

"I recommend cakes that you can legitimately cover in coconut - it hides almost everything," she wrote a year ago.