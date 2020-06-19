A UK woman who used to spend hundreds on clothes and beauty products has sparked a discussion about the lifestyle habits we probably shouldn't go back to in life after lockdown.

Posting anonymously on Mumsnet, she explained that lockdown helped put her spending in perspective, according to the Daily Mail.

She said she wasn't "mindful" of her spending and would drop extravagant amounts of money on material purchases like makeup and clothes.

Hundreds of responses to her post showed many others have also been reflecting on their spending habits. Some revealed they won't be renewing their gym membership, while others said they're saving cash by not popping to the supermarket constantly.

Here's what we'll be saving money on now that we're out of lockdown.

Clothes and makeup

The woman revealed she used to make many purchases she didn't need.

"For me, I realise after weeks in lockdown that I spent a fortune on kids' clothes that they never wore, way too much and getting on fine with no new purchases!

"Also, spent a fortune on makeup and skincare that I am still using, makes me think I was living in a world where there was so much excessive expenditure on material things I did not need, will be mindful in future."

Regular salon appointments are a luxury we saved money on during lockdown. Photo / 123rf

Hair appointments

Several people agreed that expensive hair treatments were something they wouldn't go back to.

"Definitely expensive salon to get my hair coloured every six weeks. I always wanted to do it myself, after a very bad experience five years ago. Had no choice but to try this time and it really looks as nice as the four I get at the salon," said one.

Another wrote, "I've never cared that much about the cut, which is really a simple style, so I'll just go somewhere cheaper for that. Much money saved!"

Going to the movies

Others admitted they'll think twice about spending money on leisure activities.

"Won't be going back to the cinema," one commented.

"I used to go once or twice a month but feel as though I never want to see another film ever again now!"

"Apart from that I am desperate to get back to how I lived before. I miss meeting up with friends, taking my DCs to their various activities and either watching them or having a cup of tea and reading my book, and I really miss running my Brownie unit (having Zoom meetings but it's not the same)."

With the ease of home workouts, some people are opting out of their gym memberships. Photo / 123rf

Gym membership

Some of us have missed hitting the gym a few times a week, while some have made the most of home workouts in the privacy of our own living rooms - without having to pay the cost of a gym membership.

One person commented they'd be giving up their membership.

"I've been doing more exercise at home than I ever did, when my membership was active."

Dining out

When we weren't allowed to head out for a meal with friends, we had to get creative in our own kitchens - and it's better for our health and for our wallets.

One commented he wouldn't miss going to the pub a couple of times a week to eat out.

"We are now getting a weekly delivery, planning meals etc and obviously not going to the pub. Not planning to get back into that habit," another added.