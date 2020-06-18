Kate Middleton has gotten candid in her latest Zoom call, making a surprise appearance at an online school assembly.

According to the New York Post, Kate appeared during an assembly for the Oak National Academy, an online classroom designed to support teachers and parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the pre-recorded 10-minute call, the mother of three discussed topics from the importance of kindness to mental health, acknowledging that lockdown has been hard on everyone.

"Talking to someone, whether it's a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better," she said.

"And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear or helping someone in need."

Kate opened up about how difficult lockdown has been. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess, 38, went on to say that small acts of kindness can go a long way.

"But as we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too."

She acknowledged that lockdown had been hard on everyone.

"We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings," she added.

"Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them. It's been a really difficult time for us all."