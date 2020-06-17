Meghan Markle's friendship with Jessica Mulroney was reportedly already on the rocks prior to the stylist's recent tone-deaf "white privilege" conflict.

The two women had been close friends for years since meeting in Canada, where Mulroney had introduced Meghan – who was then based in Toronto while filming Suits – to the city's glittering social scene.

However, according to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex has "increasingly" felt that Mulroney has "benefited" from her position as a royal confidante – and her recent "white privilege" scandal has "given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good".

Mulroney's role as Meghan's best friend and stylist has undeniably opened doors. Since she and her three young children appeared in the royal wedding, she has landed a contributor role on Good Morning America as well as her own reality show, I Do, Redo.

"I don't know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time," a source told the publication.

"Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?"

Both Mulroney's TV gigs were axed in the wake of her racially charged spat with black lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, who publicly accused her of "white privilege".

Sasha Exeter spoke out about Mulroney on Instagram. Photo / Supplied / Getty Images

It was reported last week that Meghan reacted with shock after hearing of the Canadian stylist's "tone-deaf" threats to sue Exeter, and swiftly decided she can "no longer be associated with her".

"Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone deaf and heartbreaking," a friend of Meghan's told the Daily Mail.

"Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what's at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation."

The stylist is reportedly one of Archie's godparents, which makes the falling out even more awkward.

Mulroney, 40, was called out directly in an Instagram video shared by Exeter last week, who claimed the TV host had displayed "very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing".

Exeter captioned the clip as "my Amy Cooper experience", referencing the incident which made global headlines last month where a white woman called police on an innocent black man birdwatching in Central Park.

Exeter publicly blasted Mulroney in an emotional 12-minute Instagram video, describing how she had threatened her during an argument about "speaking up" against racism and had left her feeling "paralysed in fear".

Meghan Markle became friends with stylist Jessica Mulroney when Markle was filming Suits in Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Exeter claimed that Mulroney – who is married to Ben Mulroney, son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney – had "taken offence to a very generic call to action" posted online, causing the women to engage in an argument about racism and white privilege.

Exeter then claimed that Mulroney had sent her a series of offensive messages, which ended with a threat to her livelihood.

"I have also spoken to companies and people about the way you have treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck," Mulroney's message allegedly read.

Exeter accused Mulroney of "textbook white privilege".

"During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history. For her to threaten me – a single mum, a single black mum – during a racial pandemic blows my mind. The goal here is genuine, transformative change – not optical and performative bulls**t. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text."

Mulroney herself commented on the video to apologise, and alluded to her friendship with Meghan, who has been at the centre of racist attacks since she began dating Prince Harry in 2016.

"I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you and for any hurt I've caused. As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre," she wrote.

"It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."

However, Exeter then shared a screenshot on her Instagram story of a private message sent by Mulroney shortly after her public apology, which appeared to confirm her intent to sue for "liable" (sic).

Mulroney was subsequently dropped from featuring as an expert on daytime lifestyle show CityLine.

Canadian department store Hudson's Bay also revealed she would no longer represent the brand as a fashion and bridal specialist.