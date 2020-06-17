Pete Evans has made an on-brand contribution to the Black Lives Matter debate, urging protesters to target 5G cellphone towers instead of colonial statues.

The former My Kitchen Rules star, now infamous for sharing conspiracy theories and quack cures online, made the suggestion in a post on Instagram on Monday.

"Instead of tearing down old statues, if you could tear down those 5G towers that'd be great," the post read, using a meme based on cult 1999 movie Office Space.

Protesters worldwide, including in New Zealand, have been targeting historic statues in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement's bid to remove statues of Confederate leaders in US cities.

Advertisement

The meme shared by Evans. Photo / Instagram

Evans has repeatedly claimed on his social media that 5G is linked to the spread of coronavirus.

No link has been proven by science.

Appearing on the Evolve Podcast with Jason Reynolds, Evans revealed he has invested in a device that he hoped would "mitigate" the effects of 5G.

"I bought it because I wouldn't say I have a state of fear of 5G, but maybe it's better to be safe than sorry? And maybe this device that I've ordered could help mitigate it," he said.

Evans is married to Kiwi Nicola Robinson. Photo / Instagram

He claimed his "biology of beliefs" meant he had to err on the side of caution.

"Even though it might have a placebo effect, it could put me into a state of calmness and not worrying about 5G. The jury's out to a degree, but I'm on the side of caution," he added.

Evans was dropped from his MKR role after making spurious claims about the global coronavirus pandemic.

Pete was also fined A$25,200 ($26,800) by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia for promoting a lamp he claimed could help treat coronavirus.