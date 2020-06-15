Imagine being able to completely change your figure while eating more?

It doesn't seem possible – but it is exactly what Lauren Simpson did to overhaul her lifestyle and get "gains".

The personal trainer from Sydney used to have an unhealthy relationship with exercise and food.

She previously weighed 50kg and said she had "horrible" skin, dark mood swings and brittle hair as a result of exercising too much and not eating enough.

Now the Sydney woman has gained 10kg after "shifting" her mindset and is happier and more confident than ever.

Sharing a photo of her body at various stages of her life on Instagram, Simpson explained she had "grown over the years".

In the first snap taken in 2015, the personal trainer looked visibly different to the snap taken most recently.

She posted photos of her progress to her Instagram page. Photo / Instagram
The 2020 photo shows Simpson grinning from ear to ear, wearing a red string bikini that shows off the body she's sculpted with hard work over five years.

She also showed off her booty transformation following her weight gain, telling her 1.9 million followers there was "no quick fix".

"No photoshop. No short cuts. No quick fixes. No skinny teas. No waist trainers. Just 4+ years of consistency, hard work & dedication," she said.

"My journey is far from over – I see myself as a work in progress. I've learned that the beauty isn't in reaching your end goal, but it lies within finding your true self & being proud of your successes along the way."

Followers of Simpson's inspiring story have praised her dramatic turnaround, calling the "real" message she's spreading "inspiring".

"There it is folks, consistency and hard work for the win," one said.

"Amazing transformation!" another wrote.

"This is so insane!!" one declared.

Many others called the change "incredible", while one declared she was "killing it".

Simpson, who also competes as a body builder and works as a bikini model, also shares her gruelling workouts with fans.

During lockdown she gave followers tips on how to work up a sweat without equipment or using items you can find at home.

She also shares success stories from her clients who have managed to overhaul their lifestyles and physiques following her programmes.