The latest New York Times map showing the rates of Covid-19 across the globe has some sobering statistics about where the virus continues to rise - but one country is notably missing.

You guessed it: New Zealand has, once again, been left off a world map.

The new map shows which countries are now seeing a rise in cases and which places are seeing fewer cases every day.

Australia is blue because of its expert handling of the crisis and New Zealand would be blue too, for the same reason, if it had been included on the map.

Nearly every country has the coronavirus, as this map shows, and many are continuing to experience a rising number of cases each day.



There are emerging hot spots in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. https://t.co/nzcGP1D0CP pic.twitter.com/2hn6utxmtk — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 11, 2020

New Zealand has a long history of being left off world maps.

The issue is so widespread and frequent that it has its own dedicated subreddit, MapsWithoutNZ.

In 2018, Rhys Darby teamed up with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for a campaign to #getNZonthemap - but there's clearly more work to do.

Other recent offenders that have come to light include a Peppa Pig map without New Zealand:

In the case of the New York Times map, maybe it's not such a bad thing we're forgotten when it comes to pandemic statistics.