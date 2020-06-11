A devastated bride has been left in tears after the two hairdressers she organised for her wedding ruined her hair design on the biggest day of her life.

After months of investigating the US woman had finally decided the style of hair and make-up she wanted for her big day.

Desperate to pull off the look she wanted, she hired two professional hairdressers to perfect her look.

After the bride-to-be had found her perfect hair style on Pinterest - an elegant half-up do - she showed her two hairdressers and also asked for some subtle highlights too.

But despite her extensive planning, things didn't go as planned.

The bride was left "wishing she'd done it herself".

Instead of blending the highlights throughout the bride's hair like she wanted, the hairdressers gave her a harsh blonde ombre, which looked nothing like the picture.

And the soft beachy waves she wanted instead looked like tighter ringlets.

The bride wanted the design on the right. But what she got was anything but (left). Photo / Tik Tok

Taking to social media, the bride said: "They messed up the colours and didn't do my hair how I wanted cause she said it was ugly.

"Two hairdressers messed it up for my wedding."

She shared the video to TikTok with the caption: "Lord I wish I'd have just done it myself."