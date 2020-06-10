Wondering why your usual skincare routine has stopped working? From excessive sun exposure to quaffing too much rosé, lockdown lifestyle changes have created a new set of skin issues. Here are the four lockdown ageing tribes, and how each is affecting your skin.

Garden face

Have you noticed your friends and family looking more tanned than usual on Zoom calls? While garden life has been good for our mental health, it's not ideal for our skin, says Dr Maryam Zamani. "You only require 15 minutes of sun exposure a day to get the recommended amount of vitamin D. To avoid long-term sun damage, wear sunglasses to prevent frown lines, put on a hat and wear SPF50 at all times – it's so much harder to get rid of sun spots and pigmentation afterwards."

Too late? Zamani says to use an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) cleanser or toner. AHAs are much gentler than a harsh face peel – "they will prevent that leathery look, while hydrating at the same time", suggests Zamani. Add a vitamin C serum to brighten and fade pigmentation and use a face cream with niacinamide (vitamin B3), an anti-inflammatory ingredient that will strengthen the skin barrier.

Keen gardener? Wear gardening gloves as exposed hands suffer from age spots and wrinkling. While Dr Sarah Tonks says: "Use a retinol serum on hands at night, which will help to fade pigmentation and resurface sun-damaged skin."

Stress face

From financial anxiety to worrying about the kids' schooling, stress levels have risen recently, causing inflammation in our skin. Pharmacist Shabir Daya explains: "Just within the top layers of our skin lie cells that produce cortisol in response to environmental factors and internal aggressions. Whether the stress is physical or emotive, these cells produce cortisol, leading to a host of concerns from inflammation, red rashes, reactive skin and acne."

What should you do about it? Start with your diet, suggests Henrietta Norton from Wild Nutrition. "Eat foods that keep inflammation to a minimum including brightly coloured fruits and vegetables, which have a high antioxidant content, as well as essential fats from oily fish, nuts and seeds to prevent a rise in blood sugar levels."

To curb anxiety try an Ashwagandha supplement, which has been shown to have a calming effect. Topically, Neurophroline, a patented plant extract, reduces inflammatory cortisol. Alternate with a hyaluronic acid serum to keep skin from drying out.

Increased alcohol consumption is taking its toll on our complexions. Photo / 123rf

Tired face

Lack of sleep is currently one of the biggest complaints. Daya says: "Sleep is absolutely crucial for the way our skin looks and feels, because a lack of sleep affects almost every process from repair through to affecting even the lipids (moisture) within skin.

"Tired skin is hard to cover up because often you end up with dark circles, puffy eyes and a general lacklustre look."

For eyes, use a caffeine-based eye serum to target both puffiness and dark circles by constricting the blood vessels. While Tina Craig, founder of U Beauty, says: "I swear by a cooling facial roller on damp skin to de-puff." Or try a hot and cold facial.

"Carefully place your face over a bowl of hot water to open up your pores. Then apply a homemade mask. For dry skin mix two tablespoons of plain yogurt, 1/4 avocado, 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply with a clean make-up brush. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes and rinse with cold water. Next, wrap a thin muslin cloth around an ice cube (made with green tea to calm inflammation) and gently roll all over the face to tighten and close the pores. Finish with an antioxidant-packed serum."

Drinking Face

It's not surprising that many of us are reaching for a glass of wine (or three) most nights, but increased alcohol consumption is taking its toll on our complexions.

Dr Zamani suggests massaging with the knuckles of two fingers across the border of the brow bone and jawline to reduce puffiness by boosting lymphatic drainage. Then apply a cooling eye mask.

Marianna Hewitt, co-founder of cult skincare line Summer Fridays, says staying hydrated is key. "Aim to drink a litre of water by lunchtime. Plus, eating hydrating foods such as melon, cucumber, fruits and salad helps to keep your skin hydrated from the inside."

She adds: "Exfoliating regularly revives dull skin and helps the rest of your skincare products penetrate better." You'll need to apply a moisturising mask morning and night to get your skin back to its optimum state.