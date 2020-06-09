An Australian liquor distiller has issued an urgent recall on bottles of gin after finding they had been filled with hand sanitiser.

READ MORE:

• Comment: When and how to recall a product

• Lion recalls mini bottles of Lindauer bubbly over glass contamination fears

• Product recall: Parents warned about Baby Shark Hand Wash risk

The company, Apollo Bay Distillery, says it has sold a number of the bottles with no seal, which have been labelled as gin but actually contain the sanitiser. Hand sanitiser is not safe to drink and should not be consumed.

The company said at least nine bottles of the sanitiser, labelled as "SS Casino Gin" were sold between June 5 and June 7.

Advertisement

⚠️ Food recall VIC ONLY ⚠️Apollo Bay Distillery is recalling SS Casino Dry Gin, 700ml - date “Batch 1” the product is labelled as gin, however it is not gin. The product was sold at Great Ocean Road Brewhouse in VIC from Fri 5 June - Sun 7 June

More at: https://t.co/MRwvIjllpG pic.twitter.com/b0PJW1rLMn — FoodStandardsAusNZ (@FSANZnews) June 8, 2020

"Should you have purchased a bottle of SS Casino Gin between Friday 5 June to Sunday 7 June please return it to where you purchased it from for a full refund or replacement," the company said in a statement.