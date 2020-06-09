An American woman and her daughter have sparked major fury online after showing TikTok users how to make "British tea".

The 35-second video has now gone viral after it was shared on Twitter with the caption "Never been so triggered in my life."

Michelle who goes by the username @jchelle36 on TikTok and lives in the UK, is renowned for sharing tea videos — but her latest post has left Brits fuming.

In the footage, Michelle, with the help of her daughter, explains the best way to make hot tea is to fill a mug with water, put it in the microwave for one minute, then pour milk in (right to the brim).

"Drop the tea bag, add the sugar in," of which her daughter pours an unwarranted amount from a tin, "then give it a little stir".

She concluded the video by saying, "and that's how you make hot tea".

According to the Twittersphere — it couldn't be further from the truth.

"Nahhhhh this best be a joke. I'm stressed," one user asked.

Wars continue to rage over the best way to make this humble beverage. Photo / 123rf

"'And that's how you make hot tea' and yet the cup is clearly full of banana milkshake!!" said another, while a third commented, "This angered me on the deepest possible level."

Others were shocked with how much sugar lathered the tea.

An American woman said if the video offends her, "Brits must lose their minds."

She happens to be correct, with one Brit man saying it is an "absolute mockery of the sacred cup of tea".

The correct way to make a cup of tea?

According to a furious British woman, all you need to do is — "Put a tea bag in a mug. Boil the kettle and pour in boiling water. Allow to brew … add in a dash of milk and sugar at the end. Only to be improved by using a teapot instead of a single mug!"

The woman demonstrated her tea recipe with the help of her daughter. Photo / Supplied

It's not the first time Michelle has copped backlash over a tea video.

Just last month she uploaded a clip to TikTok where she said that she gets "a lot of questions about hot tea" and wanted to share her personal preference.

Again, the video did the rounds on social media with more than 3.3 million views, but this time with the caption, "I have never been more horrified."

In the clip she explains the way "this American girl likes as hot tea" admitting she mixes a lot of ingredients together.

"First is one cup of insta tea, two cups of Tang, country time lemonade, one cup of sugar, another cup of sugar, a little bit of cinnamon, a little bit of cloves, mix it all together."

Her daughter then puts water in a cup and heats it in the microwave, before adding a few teaspoons from the mix and giving it a stir.

The video was met with confusion and horror on TikTok, with many viewers suggesting the drink Michelle made is not "tea".