A doughnut shop in the US state of Rhode Island has announced it is scrapping its policy of offering discounted doughnuts to police and military, prompting both support and outrage from the community.

Allie's Donuts in North Kingstown published its stance in an Instagram story, saying that were choosing to "stand with the people".

"We're fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie's Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state," the announcement stated.

"We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence."

In a later statement, supplied to local news station WKRN owner, Matt Drescher said: "Times are tough. People everywhere feel unsafe, threatened, and unprotected in their community due to the colour of their skin and — regarding those involved in community protection — the style of their working uniforms.

"Allie's Donuts believes the time is now to come together to find solutions to what has created so much fear and strife. Together, as those with voices speak up, the people that can make a difference, will, indeed, make that difference."

Many criticised the decision to include the military in the policy, with one stating: "I hope they know there are black and brown military and police."

But one veteran commenting on the Instagram post spoke up in support, writing: "Being an Army veteran I have seen a lot of people strongly against your decision to take away discounts, but I see it as a way for you to show support to a serious issue we are all dealing with.

"I will continue to support your business and as a veteran, will always support your right to free speech. Thank you for taking a stand."