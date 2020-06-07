Activist and model Munroe Bergdorf has spoken out after L'Oréal Paris made a "hypocritical" statement about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The transgender model was hired by the company in August 2017 but then fired days later over comments she posted in response to the killing of an anti-far-right protester by a white supremacist in Charlottesville.

According to the Guardian, L'Oréal Paris made a statement on Instagram saying: "L'Oréal Paris stands in solidarity with the black community, and against injustice of any kind. We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter."

Bergdorf responded by accusing the company of "throwing her to the wolves" for speaking about those very issues when she was fired.

"Excuse my language but I am SO angry. I said yesterday that it would only be a matter of time before RACIST AF brands saw a window of PR Opportunity. F*** you. F*** your 'solidarity'", she wrote in an Instagram post.

"You dropped me from a campaign in 2017 and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy. With no duty of care, without a second thought.

"I had to fend for myself being torn apart by the world's press because YOU didn't want to talk about racism. You do NOT get to do this. This is NOT okay, not even in the slightest."

She was made one of the faces of L'Oréal's True Match diversity campaign in August 2017 to launch a range of foundations for every skin tone.

But the model was dropped from the campaign after her post about the Charlottesville violence was revealed.

The post read: "Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.

"Because most of y'all don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is built on racism."

The post was removed by Facebook, who said it violated its standards. L'Oréal claimed the comments "were at odds with our values" and they had decided to end the partnership.