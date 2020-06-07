Pete Evans has followed through on his promise to post the full, unedited footage of his 60 Minutes interview, sharing it on YouTube at the exact same time as the segment started airing on Nine on Sunday night.

In an Instagram post pointing his followers to his YouTube video, Evans explained his decision to share the unedited footage of the interview: "We don't have free to air tv so I will not be watching 60 Minutes tonight I trust they will do a wonder filled story of hope and love and bringing the community together to evolve through this period... Enjoy the show and I invite you down the rabbit hole with me."

Earlier, My Kitchen Rules judge turned conspiracy theorist Evans had revealed to his followers he had a plan in place if he was unhappy with his portrayal on 60 Minutes.

Evans, who has courted controversy in recent months for airing fringe views on 5G, vaccinations and coronavirus, sat down with Liz Hayes for an interview about his views.

The program had already been blasted over the "dangerous" decision to profile Evans given the conspiracy theories he's aired of late.

It's unclear whether 60 Minutes knew Evans was also filming the interview – the footage he has shared shows him in profile, rather than the close-up front-on shots shown in Nine's promo for the interview.

Evans included a note with the full YouTube upload, explaining the camera angle: "Apologies as I wished to have the whole interview filmed, however we were instructed just before recording, not to film the reporter asking the questions, so you are stuck with me I am sorry," he wrote.

In another social media post, Evans said he would share the full footage in case 60 Minutes "make it a sensationalist piece."

Earlier in the week, Evans said he would release his recording of the interview tonight regardless.

"I have also recorded the whole interview which goes for a couple of hours and will share it with you at the same time as their edited version goes to air. I have no idea how they will edit it, nor do I mind. I invite you to watch and listen to their version and also what was fully recorded from my team," he wrote on Instagram.

News.com.au has approached Nine for comment about Evans' move to air his own version of the interview.

WHAT NINE AIRED

60 Minutes' Pete Evans profile was part of a wider story about the proliferation of conspiracy theories about coronavirus, and saw the celeb chef shy away from voicing some of the more extreme conspiracy theories he's shared on social media in recent weeks.

Evans declared he would not personally take a coronavirus vaccine, but insisted that he was "a big proponent of vaccines."

Evans said he approached most issues with "a very healthy scepticism" which he conceded sometimes veered towards "suspicion."

Hayes asked Evans if he believed the coronavirus conspiracy theory he had shared on social media suggesting billionaire Bill Gates was somehow responsible for the virus.

"I don't know. I don't know. Because what Bill is suggesting, and every single interview that he has done recently is suggesting that the world will not become safe until every single person on the planet has been vaccinated for this," he said.

Elsewhere, Evans appeared overcome with emotion as he railed against social distancing measures encouraged to stop the spread of the virus.

"I visited my mum through this whole thing, and I asked her, 'Mum, can I give you a hug? And can you granddaughters give you a hug?' That, that action alone. F**k that. That is what being human is about. And if I have to live in a society where I can't hug my mum, because I've been told it's unsafe... she was allowed to make the decision. Whether we hugged her or not. I said, 'This is your decision, but we're here for you.' And she f**king needed it. She needed that. And know I needed it and my kids needed it. You know?"

60 Minutes' story finished with Evans airing the concerns for his safety that had already aired in Nine's promo through the week. "I could I could very easily disappear....If I disappear in a weird freakin' accident, it wasn't an accident, OK?" he said.

"There's been too many coincidences out there in the world for people that have questioned certain things. Sometimes those people don't last very long."

Viewers react: Full of s***

Those watching had strong reactions to Evans' appearance, most of which are unpublishable here but question his mental health and / or use of illicit substances. Of those we can share:

'Just who are hoodwinking who?'



No one. NO ONE is hoodwinking you about #COVID19 cos Pete Evans is full of shit.



He is NOT a doctor. He is NOT an immunobiologist. He is nothing more than a washed-up hack. To entertain his ideas is completely reckless + dangerous... 🙄#60Mins pic.twitter.com/i7j0bv4EWP — seapunk aesthete 💮 (@BiancaNeveXO) June 7, 2020

So if Pete Evans doesn’t suffer an “accident” that is 100% proof that the shadowy organizations don’t excist. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/mFNv2fNMb0 — One Angry Eyebrow (and bite me eyes) (@angry_eyebrow) June 7, 2020

#60Mins 3 men walked into a bar... #peteevans be like, was it really a bar? Were there really 3 men? This doesn't add up. pic.twitter.com/6kBBXZzKrE — David Ward (@DavidWa17557032) June 7, 2020

Evans' 60 Minutes appearance comes after a controversial few weeks for the former host of My Kitchen Rules, who parted ways with Channel 7 last month.

Evans this week shared a conspiracy theory that US riots in the wake of George Floyd's death were part of a larger scheme staged by "the elite".

"Do not mistake rioters with protesters, there is plenty of evidence showing you that the riots were instigated by organisations affiliated with the elite," the post read.

Weeks before that, he'd shared a post declaring the coronavirus pandemic was in fact a massive global conspiracy, and that "mass trials" and "executions" of notable coronavirus sufferers were happening behind closed doors.

Coronavirus-afflicted celebs including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Richard Wilkins remain very much alive at the time of publishing.