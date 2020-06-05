A motel business owner has raved about a $10 grout cleaner that has left her completely "amazed".

The Australian woman, who shared the results of her cleaning spree on Facebook, revealed she managed to transform 50 years worth of built-up grime on her motel grout into a sparkling new bathroom.

With just a small spritz of the Long Life Grout Cleaner and a bit of scrubbing, the woman was easily able to shift caked on grime and debris in just 10 minutes.

But she warns the product is "potent".

"Discovered this product from Bunnings through a friend and I'm amazed," she posted in the group Bunnings Mums, Inspiration, Hacks, Tips and Tricks.

"Yes it's potent so wear a mask but it eats through the 50-year old grime in our motel rooms," adding that she is "currently scrubbing with ease".

Her rave reviews inspired others to hurry to the popular retail chain to purchase their own bottle of the "miracle spray".

A motel owner shared images of her bathroom floor before using the $10 grout spray. Photo / Facebook

"So buying some for our kitchen floor lol," one Facebook user said.

"It's on my to-buy list!" said another.

"I have to get some before you all buy it! lol," a third person commented.

The woman said she only used a bit of spray and left it on between five and 10 minutes before scrubbing and removing it with a hot mop.

"The bathrooms I did were pretty bad, grout I thought was black was in fact white," she said.

The results after using a bit of the spray together with light scrubbing and using a hot mop to wipe it off. Photo / Facebook

Another motel business owner revealed she too has been using the product to remove stubborn grime on her bathroom floors.

"I have used this for years in our motel and their other products. They are great," she said.

The $10 bottle of cleaning solution promises to "restore and revitalise grout between ceramic tiles, slate, terracotta, brick and masonry surfaces".

Last month a mum revealed how she too had recently become a fan of the product while also using a full-length grout broom to scrub her floor clean.

Another woman also showed before and after photos from using the $10 spray. Photo / Facebook

"Just a bit of grout porn," she wrote in the Mums Who Clean Facebook page.

"Heavily pregnant and still found it super easy with a full length grout broom (Bunnings $9.90) and [Long Life] grout cleaner $10."

She said it took her 15 minutes to clean her kitchen floor, while also raving that the broom was worth every cent.

Another Melbourne mum poured the liquid inside an old tomato sauce container and squirted it into the cracks of her tiles to clean them.

"This was done in minimal time and with minimal effort," she wrote online alongside before and after photos of her floor.

"I had no idea they were that filthy. I love it."