Yesterday evening a picture of the Queen was posted on the Royal Family Instagram account, of her riding at Windsor Home Park. Wearing a bright pink silk scarf to keep her hair in place, the Queen was dressed in a tweed blazer with a very subtly made-up face.

The Queen often sticks to a classic trio of makeup products, regardless of the appearance or social occasion. It's a formula that works at any age. Speaking to the Telegraph, Ruby Hammer, a leading make-up artist who received the MBE honour for services to the cosmetics industry from the Queen in 2007, says the Queen has a "timeless, classic beauty look".

From all her pictures, it seems the Queen always uses a compact powder, a powder blush and cream lipstick. On special occasions she may wear a little eye makeup, but it is this traditional trio of skin-and-lip makeup products that make up her signature style.

"I've seen the Queen in close quarters and she always has such a timeless beauty look," says Hammer. "It looks like she uses a powder compact, plus a powder blusher and a cream lipstick." Hammer doesn't think the Queen uses a loose or translucent powder, rather a classic pressed powder without the need for a liquid foundation.

"The Queen is a woman of her generation," adds Ruby. "She's got a great complexion at 94, through walking and riding and staying active. She has probably kept a very simple, speedy beauty routine and that has stood her in good stead. A compact powder gives you a tiny bit of matte coverage which is all the Queen needs really."

A creamy lipstick with a light sheen is best for everyday wear and for women of all ages. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen is rarely seen with eyebrow pencil, eyeshadow or eyeliner - and on the occasions she does wear eye makeup, it's often just one coat of mascara. The classic trio of products the Queen uses are "the first cosmetic items you would have had decades ago," adds Ruby.

"Even in wartime, make-up was just about something on your skin, cheeks and lips - whether you pinched your cheeks for a natural flush or used a little of your lipstick on the cheeks as blusher." During the Second World War, lipstick was one of the few non-essential items not to be rationed, and nowadays the Queen is rumoured to like the Boots No.7 Lipstick in Gay Geranium.

"I think the Queen's lipsticks do change depending on what she's wearing," comments Hammer, "sometimes she opts for something a bit more red, pink or coral. The Queen has an array of lipsticks, but you'll never see her with a nude lipstick - rather it's always a colour that registers but it's never the first thing you see." Hammer recommends applying lipstick straight for the bullet, in neither matte or glossy formula. A creamy lipstick with a light sheen is best for everyday wear and for women of all ages.

Hammer thinks Her Majesty places blusher in the correct way, with a little on the apples of the cheeks and the rest 'up and out' towards the tops of the cheekbones, to give the face some structure. "It's a refined and sophisticated way of applying blusher. That's the traditional way you put it on and it works for the Queen. It doesn't appear to be a cream formula, instead it's a powder which lasts the longest, in a classic pink colour that works so perfectly for an English rose complexion."

As for makeup application, Hammer thinks a light-handed touch is key, which Her Majesty gets right every time. "The Queen has never been trend-led with makeup - she simply maintains good grooming and it appears she is disciplined with her skincare products," says Ruby. "Whatever it is, I'm sure her routine is short, to the point and it is clearly very effective. She is always putting on a polished, groomed and regal appearance."