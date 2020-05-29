Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly suffered intrusions to their privacy in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are adjusting to their new life in Los Angeles, and according to The Daily Beast, the couple has reported multiple "drone-related incidents" to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the publication, there have been at least five incidents where the couple have spotted a drone flying over their Los Angeles residence.

The source, who is named only as a friend of the couple in the report, said: "They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can't just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them," the friend said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly experienced 'drone incidents' during there time in LA. Photo / Getty Images

"But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?"

E! News also reports the couple have experienced the drones flying overhead at "all hours".

The Daily Beast cites a comment from an LAPD spokesperson, who says a drone was reported on May 20: "Unknown suspects flying a drone in the area and they were last seen on Coldwater Canyon." The report also states an additional drone incident occurred on the United States' Memorial Day, May 25.

The Daily Beast also wrote the couple are "becoming increasingly concerned" about the paparazzi's pursuit of them.

The Sussexes are reportedly renting a $28 million mansion belonging to actor and producer Tyler Perry.