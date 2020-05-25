The Warehouse is selling all its Easter chocolate for 1 cent each.

You read that right.

The red shed is offloading all its Easter-themed treats for just one cent, meaning a single dollar could get you 100 chocolate eggs.

The 1 cent price tag applies to all stock, regardless of size or brand.

Social media users have been spreading the news on their local groups, urging neighbours to visit the nearest Warehouse store to grab themselves a true bargain.

"Yep grabbed a few from Birkenhead and Milford booyaaa. A trolley load and under a dollar lol (some are in boxes, takes up space that's why)," one person said on bargain hunting community website Cheapies.

The deal applies to chocolate of all sizes. Photo / The Warehouse

Others say the deal has all but sold out the stock in the stores they've visited.

"Damn, nothing in Wellington, 7c the other day but all gone," one person said.

"I was just at Sylvia Park and there was nothing left. They did have a trolley full of these chocolates behind one of the counters but there was a long receipt on it. Maybe someone cleaned it up," someone else replied.

Another person said it was "pretty annoying", considering they had "ordered some online and they couldn't fulfill and refunded" all the Easter eggs.

The Warehouse has been contacted for comment.