Prince Charles is facing backlash over a Twitter video in which he implores the British people to go back to the land in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video he asks students and furloughed workers to do "unglamorous" farming work, harvesting fruit and vegetables, and says "food doesn't happen by magic."

"If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help," Prince Charles said. "Food does not happen by magic. It all begins with our remarkable farmers and growers. If the last few weeks have proven anything, it is that food is precious and valued and it cannot be taken for granted."

Prince Charles made a plea on Twitter to the people of Britain. It did not go down well. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince's plea is part of a campaign, Pick for Britain. But his request has been met with backlash by a public battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the coming months, many thousands of people will be needed to bring in the crops. It will be hard graft but is hugely important if we are to avoid the growing crops going to waste," he said.

"I do not doubt that the work will be unglamorous and, at times, challenging, but it is of the utmost importance and at the height of this global pandemic you will be making a vital contribution to the national effort."

But the public response has not favourable with many questioning how ethical it is for a Prince to ask his people to do manual labour, and in a potentially dangerous time, in this case, during a pandemic.

One Twitter follower challenged the Prince: "You are correct. Some Quick Questions: 1. Who is going to provide the PPE and top class health provision (aka the PM's level), should one start displaying symptoms, and death benefits? 2. Who is going to provide the transport and housing?"

Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for corornavirus in March and has since recovered.