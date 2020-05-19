In case you needed any inspiration to get active Jennifer Lopez has been serving up some serious motivation.

The 50-year-old singer and actor shared a series of selfies to Instagram over the weekend, leaving her fans stunned by her post-workout look.

The two pictures showed Lopez posing in her gym wearing a camouflage-patterned crop top and matching leggings from Niyama Sol, showcasing her incredible sixpack.

JLo's abs are something else. Photo / Instagram @jlo

"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you," Lopez wrote in the caption.

The post has since been liked by close to three million people, with the star's followers losing it over how good she looked.

"GOD IS A WOMAN & HER NAME IS JLO!!!!!" one person wrote, while another added, "I need to come work out with you and get back into shape."

Earlier this year JLo stunned fans with her halftime performance at the Superbowl alongside Shakira.

The duo showing off some serious dance moves – and toned figures – as they sung a medley of their hit songs.

Lopez's most recent silver screen appearance saw her play a stripper in Hustlers, with the star taking pole dancing lessons on top of her regular gym workout.

JLo also changed her diet for the role, revealing she gave up carbs and sugar, however, admits the change was gruelling.

"(The challenge) was really hard. Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe. Like, you don't feel like yourself. You realise that you're addicted to sugar," JLo told Ellen DeGeneres.

Lopez is no stranger to sharing sweaty gym selfies of her sixpack on Instagram and has credited daily workouts with keeping her happy – and ripped.

"Very rarely will I skip my workout," she told Us Weekly.

"Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum."