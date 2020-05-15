Owners of a restaurant in Missouri, US are under fire after a customer posted a photo of their receipt that showed there was a "Covid-19 surcharge" for their meal.

The customer posted a photo of her receipt from Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge on May 11, writing: "Scuse me … what? A covid surcharge…?"

The tweet went viral, with viewers hurling abuse at staff for the restaurants surcharge.

They have now pleaded with people to stop harrassing their employees.

The company took to Facebook to explain the surcharge, saying it was applied because of an increase in the price of meat and poultry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Please understand we are not doing this to take advantage of you guys!" the restaurant wrote.

"We are doing this hoping we can adjust the surcharge weekly rather than just raise all of our prices on our menu due to increased prices from our supplier on meat, poultry, seafood and produce," they added.

But some critics hit back at the restaurant's explanation, with some questioning the legality of the surcharge.

"If I ever see this on a bill I wld not pay it. Complete bull****. Is this evn legal?" one wrote.

Another said: "We are all feeling the pain during this time and to add a surcharge for the Rona!??!!, that's ridiculous."

Others defended the restaurant, saying a small charge will help keep them alfoat.

"It is because there are increases in food charges due to Corona virus, so the company can still make a profit. The restaurants are struggling to survive too," one argued.

Meat prices in the US have shot up in recent weeks, increasing more than 8 per cent in April.

In response to the backlash, the restaurant said it would take the surcharge off and instead raise their prices across the board.

However, it added that it would be offering a "good promo deal" so customers can "enjoy our meal with a low cost".