Just over a month ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the move to California, and Harry's life in America "lacks structure", sources say.

The Duke and Duchess officially stepped down from the royal family at the end of March and embarked on a new life, according to Fox News.

After rumours that Harry was lonely in LA, where he and Meghan are isolating in a NZ$29m mansion reportedly belonging to Tyler Perry, a source told Vanity fair Harry was homesick.

"He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now."

Los Angeles-born Meghan has plenty of friends in California, but Harry "doesn't have friends" - or a job.

"So at the moment he's a bit rudderless," the source said, adding that Harry knows "it won't always be like this".

As part of his agreement with the Queen, Harry no longer uses his official military appointments, as the couple also gave up their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal Instagram account on March 31.

Despite the fact that it's a quiet month for Harry, the couple have shared some details of their new life with the world.

Meghan returned to acting this year, narrating Disney's Elephant. The couple also announced a new charity in April named for their son Archie, called Archewell.