Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially gone their separate ways from the royal family, some experts think the duchess will segue into a new career.

As one of the most recognisable women in the world, the former Suits actress could begin to use her leverage as an influencer. It would come as a timely move as the former royal will no longer be suppressed by strict rules which would have forbid her from aligning herself with brands, companies and organisations for monetary gain.

It makes sense too. After all, Meghan's potential as a fashion influencer is well documented and she previously ran lifestyle brand, The Tig, before becoming a full-time royal.

Speaking to Town and Country, the journalist behind the royal fashion blog, So Many Thoughts, Elizabeth Holmes, said that even if Meghan did go down the influencer route, she'd still be "really careful" with which brands to partner with.

"Obviously anybody would give them anything, but I think they're going to be really careful," said the fashion journalist.

"I think that Meghan's power as a dresser will continue. There are so few people — even among celebrities — that have the kind of economic power to move merchandise the way that royal women do, so I hope and I think she'll choose carefully."

Notably, on her 2018 royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry, Meghan chose to promote Australian brands, as well as those that supported ethical or sustainable values.

On her sartorial hit list was the likes of Outland Denim (an Australian denim company that employs victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation), sneaker label Vejas, which are made with recycled and fairly-sourced materials and Reformation – a New York brand famed for its use of dead stock fabric and buzzy social media campaigns.

As reported by The Guardian, Outland Denim's website traffic increased by 3000 per cent with the sales figures to boot. Thanks to the publicity, the company were able to employ a further 30 seamstresses to work in their Cambodian production house.

In short, she's unlikely to pull a Kardashian move and spruke weight loss teas or lollipops that promise tummy-flattening abilities.

She's also used her global platform to highlight charities and causes close to her heart.

When asked to guest edit British Vogue's 2019's September issue, she titled the issue 'Forces for Change,' giving the fashion magazine a humanitarian spin. The cover was shared by 15 women known for their work in the field of advocacy from New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern to Orange is the New Black actress and LGBTQIA+ icon, Laverne Cox.

The Instagram she shares with husband Prince Harry, @sussexroyal also regularly shares the charities and projects the couple are passionate about. Every month they profile an Instagram account with a community, humanitarian or philanthropic angle. So far they've included the likes of Jameela Jamil's body positivity moment @i_weigh, @goodnews_movement and social enterprise @luminaryBakery.

Although Meghan publicly posting from her Instagram would be a new development, it's been long suspected the duchess is actually the mastermind behind @sussexroyal.

It was a subtle clue, but in a post from April 2019 fans noted the caption's use of the word "diapers", despite being more commonly called "nappies" in the UK.

One such believer was royal commentator, Patricia Treble, who as a result hypothesised the duchess was the one who wrote the post.

ITV's Royal Editor, Chris Ship agreed, tweeting back: "I think that is a given …"

"On behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much" ---Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, thank everyone donations to their selected charities. 1/2https://t.co/Lp9yG18HRk pic.twitter.com/ak5Oi3yAiY — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) April 15, 2019

The former royal couple have received a raft of criticism for their decision to quit royal life in favour of private one, particularly amid the COVID—19 pandemic where the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William have been instrumental in guiding Britian through the crisis.

In contrast, Harry and Meghan took a detour from their stated destination of Vancouver to hunker down in Los Angeles and have outlined a new media strategy including "zero engagement" with certain tabloids.

The couple appear to be using the time to focus on new activities. Meghan recently partnered with Disney Plus as the narrator for the documentary, Elephants and Prince Harry has continued his patronage with Invictus Games and took to Twitter on May 11 to mark what would have been the games' opening ceremony. The couple are also said to be working on a documentary series with Oprah Winfrey.

And while a parlay into social media influencing would certainly be unconventional, Meghan and Prince Harry have always diverted from the royal norm.