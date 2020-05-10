British television personality Piers Morgan has admitted that he took things "too far" with Harry and Meghan.

The 55-year-old broadcaster is known for ranting about the royals, calling Meghan "a shameless piece of work" who "forced Harry to ditch his family", according to the Sun.

But Morgan has gone back on his word, even confessing he will change how he talks about the Sussexes in future.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said in a new interview, "Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably."

He also told the Times, "Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely.

"It's probably not wise, if you're a columnist, to make things too personal."

Over the years, Morgan has called Meghan "fake" and a "ruthless social climber", accusing her of using her marriage to Harry to "get to the top".

Meghan met Harry in 2016 and the pair began dating. Photo / Getty

He's also accused Harry of "playing the victim".

Morgan and Meghan had been on relatively good terms in the days before she met Harry, as they followed each other on Twitter in 2015. Morgan even claimed she'd given him preview episodes of her show Suits to watch before they aired.

Morgan also revealed he'd met Meghan for drinks in 2016 in his local pub, claiming that the actress drank three vodka dirty martinis while he drank pints and they debated over US President Donald Trump.

Morgan recalled that Meghan had been in the UK for Wimbledon and got in touch with him, saying: "I'm in town, do you want to meet up?"

"I said yes – come to my local pub for a pint.

"It was very funny, there were five locals and talk about eyes popping when she came in."

He called Meghan a "lovely, normal" girl who struggled with dating. She reportedly met Harry around the same time, and Morgan fumed that Meghan had "ghosted him" as a result.

"She met Prince Harry at the dinner that night, went on a solo date with him the next night, and I never heard from her again. Not a word. I'd been ghosted."

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018 and are parents to 1-year-old Archie.