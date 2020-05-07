A new study suggests that coronavirus can be passed on during sex.

Experts claim that men who had recovered from the illness were found to have Covid-19 in their semen, according to the Sun.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus Covid-19: New Zealand sex workers suffer economic impacts

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Sex workers unable to work during lockdown, group offers help

• Covid-19 coronavirus and sex: Dos and dont's during social distancing

• Coronavirus: The hard truth about sex during a global pandemic

Researchers suggest that men should consider abstinence or using a condom to help prevent the spread.

Advertisement

A group of Chinese scientists studied 38 patients who had caught the illness, 15 of whom were still in hospital and 23 who had recovered.

Six of the men, or 16 per cent, were found to have the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus, in their sperm sample. Two of them had already recovered from the illness.

It suggests the bug can persist much longer in the testes than in other areas of the body and could be spread during sex, according to scientists.

Researcher Dr Shixi Zhang, from the Shangqiu Municipal Hospital wrote in the journal JAMA Network Open that "the survival of SARS-CoV-2 in a recovering patient's semen maintains the likelihood to infect others".

Professor of andrology at Sheffield University Allan Pacey said the findings open up the possibility of sexual transmission.

"It shows that RNA for the virus responsible for Covid-19 can be detected in the semen of a proportion of 16 per cent of men with a confirmed infection.

"This opens up the possibility that one route of infection may be through sexual contact, although this was not confirmed in the paper.

"However, we should not be surprised if the virus which causes Covid-19 is found in the semen of some men since this is been shown with many other viruses such as Ebola and Zika."

Advertisement

Others said that the study raised some "important questions".

Edinburgh University's Professor Richard Sharpe said: "It found a minority of men who have had Covid-19 infection diagnosed in a hospital, also exhibit the presence of Covid-19 virus in their semen.

"This included men in the active stage of infection but also a couple of men who were in the clinical stages of recovery from Covid-19.

"This finding raises the possibility that Covid-19 might also be transmissible via semen and thus via sexual contact, perhaps including during the recovery phase."

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website