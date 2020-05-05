The Prime Minister never sugarcoats the struggles of parenting, let alone while guiding the country through a pandemic at the same time.

Jacinda Ardern shared a telling snap to her Instagram page today of a blotch of nappy cream on her blazer.

"Why is it only when you are the furtherest you could possibly be from a change of clothes before you notice that you have nappy cream on you?" she wrote in the caption.

We can only guess she'd been in the nappy wars with little Neve before leaving for work this morning, but she wrote: "I'll spare everyone the details."

It's not the first time she's opened up about how messy parenting can be.

It comes after she recently shared her potty training struggles amid lockdown with Coast radio host Jason Reeves.

"Maybe we went too early or maybe we used the wrong incentive because now I'm pretty sure her requests for the potty are just because she wants the rewards," Ardern told the radio host.

Neve also joined in the #NZEggHunt and drew her own Easter egg, with hilarious results.

"Nana decided to go with a vivid for the job," Jacinda wrote alongside a photo of her daughter's artwork.

"Neve lost her balance mid drawing so we now have this masterpiece, and a fairly similar one on the carpet."