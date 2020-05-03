Very little escapes the notice of the servants at Kensington Palace — including rivalries, illicit lovers and explosive marital rows.

Yet when Princess Diana lived there, she'd always try to hide what was going on, according to the Daily Mail.

"Her efforts were pointless," said one long-time servant. "We just pretended nothing was amiss or we hadn't seen, though of course we always had."

Winifred — not her real name — was by no means the only one who knew that the Old Etonian art dealer Oliver Hoare, one of Diana's lovers, had once been caught half-naked, hiding behind a potted plant in one of the Kensington Palace corridors.

Or the fact that Princess Margaret, who lived in the huge Number 1A apartment with Lord Snowdon, regularly taunted her husband by telling him about her affairs.

Or, indeed, the real reasons why Prince Harry's wife Meghan fell out with his brother's wife, Kate.

"Everyone knew — that was the problem with Kensington Palace," said Winifred.

"You couldn't hide anything from anyone — one of the drawbacks of having a large staff and being a member of what was in many ways a nightmare family of dysfunctional people: by that, I mean the royal family.

"The staff were always seeing half-naked people running around the place.

"If it wasn't someone or other's lover, it was an elderly relative of the Queen's who'd locked him or herself out of their apartment while half in their pyjamas and half out.

"Yet, somehow, neither Margaret nor Diana learned the simple fact that however much you trusted your staff not to talk about you, talk about you they would."

The history of Kensington Palace is certainly as much to do with the characters who have lived and worked there as it is to do with bricks and mortar.

So, as the author of a new book on the palace, I make no apology for having interviewed a number of people who were on the staff there.

After all, the great lexicographer Samuel Johnson once said that the best way to find out someone's real character is to spend an hour talking to his servants.

As a devoted modernist who considered himself a talented designer, Lord Snowdon insisted on being involved in the re-modelling of Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

The Ministry of Works agreed to do the work and foot the bill.

"Quite a shock, I can tell you, to hear the Queen's sister shout the word 'c***' at the top of her voice." Photo / Getty Images

So under Snowdon's guidance, some of the oldest parts of the palace, designed in the 18th century by Christopher Wren, were destroyed.

Ancient vaults, fireplaces, bookcases, panelling and other architectural features were ripped out and tipped into skips.

Many of Snowdon's designs, of course, were very much in accord with the aesthetic values of the 1960s — values that very quickly went out of date. A lift was installed.

The couple's new kitchen, designed by Snowdon himself (and long since ripped out), was a dull series of Formica-covered cupboards that a Punch journalist described at the time as "council-house chic".

The ultimate irony was that, having destroyed most of the original features, Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon (or rather, the taxpayer) also spent a fortune introducing new faux 18th-century decor.

None of this ambitious makeover, however, could make up for the wide fault-lines in their marriage.

Ron, one of their servants, recalls "blistering rows" that could be heard all over the palace.

"She [Princess Margaret] would shriek the most terrible things, and she didn't give a damn if the windows and doors were open and everyone could hear," he told me.

"Quite a shock, I can tell you, to hear the Queen's sister shout the word 'c***' at the top of her voice.

"I'd have said there was no way she'd have known that word, but she did.

"A lot of their rows were based on the fact that they competed to see who could sleep with who — it was a sort of tit-for-tat.

"She'd have sex with someone and flaunt it at him, so he'd go off and do the same and let her know.

"Once, I believe she slept with one of his male friends and then he deliberately slept with the same man!

"So, when she shouted, 'I f***ed your friend So-and-So ...' he shot back, 'So did I.'

"I think he usually won these battles because she was always stumped when he told her he'd had sex with a man."

Following the couple's divorce in 1978, Margaret lived on alone at 1A while conducting an affair with Roddy Llewellyn. They'd met when he was 25 and she was 43.

Her apartment now became a focus for his bohemian friends, as well as various artistic types she'd met while married to Snowdon.

To the princess, they seemed as a group to have endless fun — a lifestyle in stark contrast to what she viewed as her hidebound and restrictive existence.

Fuelled by their sycophantic praise and plenty of alcohol, she began to imagine she was a talented artist herself.

This could lead to embarrassing moments, witnessed by her staff.

"I remember once I was serving drinks at one of her parties in Apartment 1A and she'd got up to sing," said Ron.

"Everyone stood around the piano while she sang a standard jazz number — and while she was singing, I made sure I stood quite still.

"She would have given me hell afterwards if I'd carried on round the room. She expected total attention from everyone when she was performing.

"Anyway, even I could tell that she couldn't really sing a note — she was out of tune and her timing wasn't that great either.

"The pianist, who was really good, did his best to cover for her and keep up with her but it was hopeless.

"It might have been the fact that she was drunk — but even sober, she wasn't as good a singer as she thought she was.

"At the end, of course, everyone roared their approval and applauded wildly.

"She was delighted. She felt she was one among the artists. But she couldn't see that she wouldn't have received such a rapturous reception had she not been the Queen's sister.

"All her life, I think, she must have been praised when the praise wasn't really meant, so she couldn't tell what was fake from what was real.

"And she was so convinced she had real talent — like her so-called friends — that she'd have found it unbearable not to be praised."

Ron wasn't alone in discerning that she lacked musical talent.

The artist Francis Bacon was a guest at one of her parties when she stood up to sing. Having had too much to drink, he began bellowing that she couldn't sing a note.

A shocked silence fell on the room. Margaret stopped abruptly and then stormed out, her face crimson with rage.

Always hyper-aware of her status, she won no prizes for popularity among other palace residents.

In her day, these included Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone — Queen Victoria's last surviving grandchild, who died at Kensington Palace in 1981 aged 97 — and the Queen's former private secretary Tommy Lascelles.

Lascelles, in particular, she despised because she blamed him for advising the Queen not to grant permission for Margaret's marriage to Group Captain Peter Townsend in the 1950s.

A member of the palace communications team told me: "Margaret would literally spit on the ground if she caught sight of Lascelles across one of the palace courtyards. And if she was planning to go out, she expected her staff to let other residents know they were not to leave before she did."

When Prince Charles and Diana married in 1981, they moved into a large space made up from two apartments, known as 8 and 9, at Kensington Palace. Photo / Getty Images

When Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer married in 1981, they moved into a large space made up from two apartments, known as 8 and 9.

These were updated by interior designer Dudley Poplak, who created a sort of pastiche of Georgian elegance.

"This was where Diana had her greatest ups and downs: elated one moment, suicidal the next.

According to one former Kensington servant, the marriage didn't even have a happy start. "There is a myth that Charles and Diana were living happily in this beautiful palace, at least for their first few years together, but, actually, you could hear them rowing almost from the day they moved in," he said.

"But we were instructed to be discreet at all times — so sometimes if I heard a row going on, I waited in the corridor till the noise had died down, and only then would I knock."

After Charles moved out permanently in 1992, Diana felt a great sense of relief and release. In truth, she'd always felt the apartment had been more her home than his.

A servant who worked there during those years remembered: "Diana really loved Kensington.

"It's where her children were being brought up and where she was often happy; it was where she stood up to Charles."

In the five years until her death in 1997, her life there was a curious mix of the sedate and the frivolous.

Like a naughty schoolgirl, she sometimes enjoyed throwing caution to the wind, breaking away from the restrictions of her life in ways that terrified her security staff — or her "gaolers", as she jokingly referred to them.

Winifred, who worked for her then, told me: "Diana always wanted to combine being a megastar — which is what she was in the last few years of her life — with being a completely anonymous person."

"She's very good at making herself look very ordinary," one of the servants told me at the time.

Another palace insider recalled: "What she loved above all was to walk round the park while hiding her identity in drab clothes.

"She'd set off on her own, wearing dark glasses, and sit on a bench by the Round Pond, just watching passers-by.

"In many ways, despite her huge public profile, she wanted to be a private person.

"There were several incidents that became the stuff of gossip in the palace — like the time she sat on the end of a bench, apparently not noticing that a tramp was snoozing at the other end of it.

"He hadn't a clue who she was but woke up and started chatting to her. And all credit to her, she wasn't in the least fazed and chatted away quite cheerfully to him.

"He even offered her a drink from a very suspicious-looking bottle he had in his pocket.

"She very politely declined, but they talked for about 20 minutes quite happily."

Another story that raced through the servant quarters concerned a large dog that was attacking a small dog in the park.

Diana reacted immediately by taking off one of her shoes and hurling it at the larger canine.

Apart from the park, she loved her small, private, walled garden, as well as a rooftop garden that wasn't always as private as she liked to think.

Throughout the summers of the late 1980s and early 1990s, she would sunbathe, often completely naked, on her rooftop.

Occasionally, drowsy from the heat, she would forget where she was and stand up — secure in the knowledge that no one could see her.

There was one occasion, however, when a particular barrier was down and Diana found herself suddenly staring at two builders.

Before she could make a dive for her clothes, they both bowed deeply and turned away.

"They may have just been builders," said one of the footmen later, "but they were gentlemen all the same."

That incident aside, she remained convinced that no one could see her sunbathing in the altogether.

Along with most incoming palace residents, William and Kate simply refused to make do with the apartments they were given. Photo / Getty Images

When helicopters flew over the palace, she'd wave at them, confident that they saw only an indistinct blob.

A member of her staff had to gently point out that many helicopters were fitted with high-resolution binoculars.

Kensington Palace, of course, was also the setting for many of Diana's love affairs.

Recalling two of these, Winifred said: "Diana became seriously obsessed with Oliver Hoare —almost to a deranged extent.

"She'd wander around Kensington in disguise, looking for telephone boxes from which she made hundreds of calls to him.

"The affair eventually petered out. But it must have been heart-rending for Diana when a small parcel arrived — it contained a beautiful pair of her dead father's cufflinks that she'd given to Hoare as a present.

"Her final relationship, with Dodi Fayed, wasn't popular with the servants. He thought he was rather superior — he was a playboy who was obsessed with his status.

"He treated us very snootily, and Diana was so nice that she'd make a point of going to see any servants Dodi had shouted at or been rude to and apologising for him.

"It was that sort of thing that made her staff feel so warm towards her.

"Once, Dodi was preening himself in the reflections from various pictures as he walked along a corridor when he tripped and fell. The staff laughed about that for days afterwards."

Along with most incoming palace residents, William and Kate simply refused to make do with the apartments they were given.

In their case, the refurbishment has been taken to extraordinary lengths.

The staff of Historic Royal Palaces — a charity that manages royal palaces — is to be moved from the main building into a huge subterranean basement being built under the grounds of the palace Orangery and garden.

The royal couple's teams of nannies, footmen, maids, secretaries and communications experts will then move into the vacated area.

What William and Kate will not have, however, is the company of the couple who should have been their nearest neighbours: Harry and Meghan.

Very little escapes the notice of the servants at Kensington Palace, including the real reasons why Kate and Meghan fell out. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester had already vacated the next-door apartment, and — as always — it had been expensively refurbished.

But living so close to William and Kate was clearly a step too far for Meghan: the apartment remains empty and unused — a taxpayer-funded embarrassment.

Nor did Meghan find much solace at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor: once she'd settled in, says a Kensington insider, "Meghan realised that living there would be like living in the Russian steppes."

Indeed, the remoteness of Windsor was the final straw — and the couple are now forging a new life for themselves in North America.

Yet when Meghan first moved into Harry's cottage in the Kensington Palace grounds, Kate had been welcoming and both couples had got on well.

"Kate is actually one of the nicest royals, and she hasn't let life in her extremely grand apartment at Kensington go to her head — or at least not too much," said a palace insider.

"She is nice to her staff, in the main, and she was very warm towards Meghan when she arrived.

"But tensions were bound to arise because Meghan inevitably had to accept that, although she is a duchess, she is not married to the next king.

"I think she has found that difficult to deal with.

"And although Harry loved their cottage in the grounds, Meghan was conscious that it was tiny in comparison to the vast apartment complex where Kate and William live."

Meghan, another insider agreed, was affected by her new status.

"Being a royal goes to everyone's head eventually — and after a while, William and Harry would meet without their wives in tow to avoid rows and stony silences."

But what exactly triggered Harry and Meghan's move to Windsor?

"Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate's staff — that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace," the former servant continues.

"Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."

Kate is said to be "well-liked" among staff. Photo / Getty Images

From the viewpoint of many of the palace staff, she was the dominant partner in the marriage. As Harry has said himself: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets".

This cut no ice with the staff who, according to reliable reports, began using rather unflattering nicknames for her within weeks of her arrival: "Me-Gain", the "Duchess of Difficult" and even "Di 2" or "Di Lite".

Meanwhile, the royal courtiers at Kensington — the same tweedy, British, public-school, ex-army aristocrats they've always been — simply didn't know what to make of Meghan.

After receiving a number of severe reprimands from her, they seemed relieved when she and Harry moved out.

Certainly, many longed for the old days when they had to deal only with royals and aristocrats.

Meghan, meanwhile, worried that people would look down on her or treat her differently because she was a divorced, mixed-race American.

"There are the more reactionary elements in the Royal Family who do look down on her, and she knows it," added a Kensington insider.

"This makes her overreact sometimes — she doesn't have Kate's assured way of dealing with people."

But the old guard's prejudice was not shared by the Queen, who liked Meghan very much.

As another former palace employee put it: "The Queen has had a soft spot for Americans since meeting Barack Obama who she completely fell in love with — so much so, that she's frequently asked her courtiers if they can arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer President."

Extracted from Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle by Tom Quinn, published by Biteback on May 14.