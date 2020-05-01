Scotch Finger fans rejoice!

Arnott's has shared its inspired secret recipe for the iconic biscuit — and home bakers only need four basic ingredients to make the buttery shortbread.

After the success of their first Big Recipe Release, where the company released its inspired recipe for the Monte Carlo biscuit, Arnotts has decided to unveil its next instalment — a home baker's version of the Scotch Finger.

To recreate the family-favourite snack at home, all bakers need is salted butter, icing sugar, plain flour, baking powder, and a recipe adapted for home bakers by Arnott's master baker Vanessa Horton.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Avoid the queues: How to make KFC gravy at home

• How to make the world's best brunches at home

• Covid 19 coronavirus: How to make your own flour in lockdown

• The Queen's 94th birthday: How to make her royal birthday cupcakes

"With only four ingredients, this recipe of a Scotch Finger is an easy way to get that classic shortbread biscuit using items that most people have in their pantries," Horton said.

"It's a delicious biscuit recipe that will fill your kitchen with the smell of home-cooked goodness! What better way to connect with your family or housemates than with a Scotch Finger!"

Horton said she personally adapted and tested each of the "secret" recipes the brand is revealing to the public.

How to make Scotch Finger biscuit

Vanessa Horton said she personally adapted and tested each of the "secret" recipes the brand is revealing to the public. Photo / Arnott's

Prep time:

10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Makes: 16

Advertisement

Ingredients:

• 170g salted butter, softened

• 90g (2/3 cup) soft icing sugar

• 165g (1 cup) plain flour

• 10g (1½ tsp) baking powder

Method:

1. Pre heat oven to 160C. Grease a 30cm x 20cm rectangular slice pan and line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edge of pan.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and icing sugar for 2 mins or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour and baking powder over the butter mixture and mix on low speed or with your hands until combined.

3. Press mixture into slice pan and smooth over with a pallet knife. Bake for 25 minutes.

4. Remove from oven and using a small sharp knife immediately slice into rectangular pieces 5cm crossways x 7.5cm lengthways. Then run the knife gently ½ way into the shortbread pieces, not touching the bottom, to make the finger indent. Let the biscuit cool in the pan for 10-15 min before moving to a cooling rack.

5. Trim edges, if desired, before serving.

Note: If you would like to imprint SCOTCH or your NAME into the biscuit, this should be done at step 4, before the biscuit cools.