Yes. I was one of the "guilty" ones who waited two hours for pizza. But was it worth it? Of course it was.

Once the date was known that the alert level was downgrading and fast food was making a comeback I was already planning on treating myself on April 28.

And why not? The last five weeks have been hard. I haven't been able to spend time with my friends or family. I haven't been able to catch up with colleagues or go to the gym.

I have spent the past month, along with the rest of the nation, making, cooking, and baking all my daily meals. Something that I am not used to doing as I am also one of the "guilty" ones who buy their lunch every day.

I have been stuck at home trying to do anything I can to keep myself happy.

Don't get me wrong. I have had some great days with my small bubble, but I still think it was okay to treat myself.

My partner and I decided to wait for our scrumptious meal to be delivered as neither of us had any patience for drive-throughs.

We ordered it at 6pm, with the website saying it would get here at 6.30pm, but we both knew that wasn't going to happen.

Having no estimated time of arrival did make it hard, as we had no idea when it was coming, or even it if it would. We almost gave up after two hours as we were getting hungry, but it arrived soon after 8pm.

And we were stoked.

Yes, it was a bumpy ride but, man, it was worth every bite.

I understand why so many people queued up for their favourite feast, and there could be many more reasons.

The queue for KFC in Takapuna. Photo / Lincoln Tan

For me, it was just having something new to look forward to, while for others it could have been the simplicity of not cooking for the first time during the pandemic.

So, who is to say that I'm pathetic for waiting two hours for delicious pizza, chicken bites and garlic bread?

Or for others to rethink their life goals for queuing for their fast food fix?

You do you! It's okay to indulge.

What we've done as a country has been historic, so cut yourself some slack and enjoy some burgers and fries made by someone else.

Yes. I was one of the "guilty" ones who waited two hours for pizza. But was it worth it? Of course it was. Photo / 123RF

Also, a big shout out to all fast-food workers who are doing the best they can to feed our cravings.

Now, I'm off to eat leftover pizza.