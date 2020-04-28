A 4-year-old boy in the UK has attempted to buy £451.27 ($925 NZD) worth of snacks before his plan was thwarted by his parents.

His father, Gareth Davies, shared the hilarious story on Twitter that included a full list of his son's panic-buy essentials.

"My 4-year-old nearly caused national food shortage this morning. Got hold of mum's phone while she slept and ordered 990 mini Peperamis, and a combined 1200 Bakewell tarts and Fab ice lollies from Tesco. Total order £451.27. Even booked a delivery slot," Mr Davies posted.

Surprisingly, UK grocery chain Tesco allowed the order before Mr Davies intervened.

The boy's shop, however, wasn't all biscuits and snacks. The 4-year-old also added in some pantry items and fresh produce – specifically, 184 oranges, 11 packs of pine nuts, 24 rashes of bacon, a pack of strawberries and a bunch of bananas. Curiously, his haul also included two cans of deodorant.

The full list included:

990 mini Peperamis
120 Viennese Whirls
594 Bakewells
594 Fabs
184 Oranges
11 packs of pine nuts
24 rashers of bacon
24 Cumberland sausages
2 cans of deodorant
2 packs of Frubes
36 packs of Mini Cheddars
8 fishcakes
A pack of strawberries
A bunch of bananas

When questioned by his parents as to why he made the purchase, he replied: "I wanted to have more food than everyone else."

"I told him we didn't have quite enough money to spend £450 ($925 NZD) on food and he said that was fine because he had some, and proceeded to pull 14p ($0.30 NZD) from his pocket," Mr Davies tweeted.

The makers of Peperamis (a wrapped sausage snack) even reached out to Mr Davies on Twitter, offering to send the family a "care package".

"To the Mini-Meathead who tried to order 990 Peperamis(!!!). Let me just say, you've got GREAT taste!!" wrote a spokesperson for the brand, pretending to be the "Peperami Animal".

"I really appreciate how much of a loyal meathead you are … but you need to leave some Peperami for the rest of us mate! How are the rest of the UK supposed to get their meaty treats?!

"I'm sending you a big care package of Peperami, so you and the rest of your family don't have to worry about running out and trying to empty your local Tesco again!!"