An Auckland cafe has shown off its Kiwi ingenuity in tackling the new way of life since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Since New Zealand has downgraded to alert level 3, many food businesses are allowed to re-open following a five-week lockdown.

However some restrictions, including online ordering and contactless service, mean businesses have to find new ways of serving their customers.

Green Bay cafe Zoom Expresso decided to get creative.

In a Facebook post, the business showed off its contactless service system, which involves a long wooden plank with a tray attached to it.

This is how we do it! Posted by Zoom Espresso on Sunday, 26 April 2020

One customer shared a Tweet of the contraption in action, as the employee pushes the coffee.

"Love the Kiwi ingenuity!!," Stephanie Whyte wrote in a post.

Love the Kiwi ingenuity!! pic.twitter.com/zBXao8nud9 — Stephanie Whyte (@pinkstephness) April 27, 2020

The post has been praised by others, with many locals saying they will pay the cafe a visit.

According to Zoom Expresso's Facebook page, it will be open from 7am - 2pm and is only accepting cash at this stage. Customers can also pre-pay online.

Hey Zoomies, We will be open from 7am to 1pm tomoro (Tues) and then 7 - 2pm the rest of level 3. We will only be taking... Posted by Zoom Espresso on Sunday, 26 April 2020

Local cafes and restaurants have pleaded with customers to order their food directly as Uber Eats continues to take a 30 to 35 per cent cut of each order.

