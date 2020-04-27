Kiwis started lining up from as early as midnight at McDonald's restaurants around the country - five to six hours before they actually opened.

New Zealand left the alert level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm yesterday, with dozens of fast-food outlets reopening for contact-less drive-thru and delivery this morning.

In Wellington, customers queued up at McDonald's Basin Reserve since midnight to ensure they were first in the line.

Vincent White, Tai Perez, Ioane Toilolo, and Mark Leleifi were third in the queue and spent $100 on their favourite takeaway at McDonald's Mangere this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Of the 170 McDonald's restaurants nationwide, 137 had been cleared to operate in line with alert level 3 restrictions.

A reduced menu was being offered with over 50 different options, including the famous Big Mac, Chicken Nuggets, McMuffins and McCafe coffee.

However, shakes, sundaes, McFlurries and frozen coke was not being served in the first tranche of deliveries.

McDonald's managing director Dave Howse said over 10,000 staff had been retrained with new safety measures.

"Your experience at Macca's may look a little different as we roll out contactless service," Howse said.

"Staff are wearing gloves, serve from behind counter shields, encourage contactless payment and carefully handle bags.

"It's still the delicious Macca's we know and love, just delivered in the safest way possible."

McDelivery restarted at 10am with Deliver Easy available from 11am.

Early this morning, at Auckland's Grey Lynn McDonald's, cars queued out into Great North Rd to get their first taste of Maccas in almost five weeks.

Customers are encouraged to use paywave and workers are wearing gloves to reduce contact during the drive-thru process. Photo / Michael Craig

And it was a similar story across town at Auckland's Greenlane, where a queue of dozens of cars snaked across the car park.

About 20 cars had queued at the McDonald's at Māngere town centre and Porirua town centre.

At Māngere, many of the customers spoken to by the Herald swung past the takeaway joint on their way to work - others had gotten up early just for the occasion.

Tai Perez and three mates arrived at McDonald's in Māngere at 4am and were near the front of the queue. The line quickly grew behind them.

"We just wanted a munch, aye - so we broke the bubble and went to eat."

The group spent $100 between them. "We got quarter pounders, Big Macs, drinks ... I've still got two cheeseburgers left but I can't finish them."

They turned up extra early because "the boys were just hyping it up - we were looking at all the times they opened and this was the nearest one".

McDonald's menu would start increasing once ingredients became more readily available and restaurants started becoming fully stocked.

It was anticipated it would take three stages of restocking over the next three to four months before the full menu was offered.

Restaurants located inside malls or without a drive-thru would remain closed until further alert level changes allowed them to reopen.

"The main priority was to get as many of our restaurants and staff back to serving their customers as quickly as possible," Howse said.

"To achieve this, McDonald's has opened with a reduced menu to allow more restaurants to open more quickly."