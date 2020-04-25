Eating well has always been important, particularly with the isolation distraction of the ever-alluring snack cupboard at arm's reach.

You may have made the most of your time in lockdown by cooking, baking and snacking more than ever. And whether moving to level 3 will see you return to getting out of the house or not, if you want to lose some of those lockdown kilos, here's a break down of how to do it – the first step is to change your relationship with food.

Without an eating schedule, it's been easy for meals and snacks to merge into one and you may have found yourself grazing constantly throughout the day, say accredited practising dietitians, Anna Debenham and Alex Parker, founders of The Biting Truth.

"Designate breaks for snacks and meals into your diary, the same way you would for meetings and calls.

Advertisement

"This will help avoid continuous grazing throughout the day, which may lead to overeating."

Put. Down. The. Snacks.

When you snack right, they can add so much nutritional value to your diet – when done poorly, snacking can contribute excess energy, high amounts of added sugars and unhealthy fats, which can result in weight gain.

"Ideally, choose snacks that contain a source of protein," says Ms Debenham.

"Protein is incredibly important for appetite regulation.

"A snack rich in protein can help to regulate appetite across the day and prevent overeating at main meals."

She suggests Greek yoghurt with berries, protein rich dip with veggie sticks, natural nut butter on Ryvitas, a handful of nuts or baked zucchini fries.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: The reasons you can't sleep during lockdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Christchurch leaflet compares lockdown laws to Nazi Germany, Holocaust

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland university's lockdown accommodation fees slammed

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Will the lockdown end in 11 days? Cases fall as deaths rise



Make lunch a salad

Include two or three cups of salad, a palm sized portion of your choice of protein, a decent serving of wholegrain carbs and an olive oil dressing. Photo / 123RF

When trying to lose some extra kilograms, it's important to fill your plate with nutrient-dense, low kilojoule foods.

Advertisement

"With a few healthy, delicious additions like roast veggies, spices and of course a tasty dressing, you can go from a basic salad to one that is actually delicious and very satisfying," she says.

"Eating foods like vegetables, which are rich in fibre can help you feel full for longer, which generally helps prevent overeating.

"Rather than a few leaves of lettuce and a tin of tuna, include two or three cups of salad, a palm sized portion of your choice of protein, a decent serving of wholegrain carbs and an olive oil dressing.

"Your protein choice could be chicken breast, lean lamb, salmon or a couple of eggs, while carbs may include brown rice, quinoa, sweet potato or two wholegrain crackers."

READ MORE: • Find hundreds of filling salad recipes on eatwell.co.nz



Think of the Med

Accredited practising dietitian Themis Chryssidis says following a Mediterranean diet is a healthy way to lose weight.

"It's nourishing, interesting, and not just focused on weight management as it also is arguably the healthiest diet in the world with populations who eat a Mediterranean diet having lower rates of cardiovascular disease, cancer and mental health conditions," he says.

"There has also never been a better time to get in the kitchen and refine your cooking skills.

"By cooking more you will reduce your intake of these foods and you will know exactly what you are putting into your body, which means you are more likely and able to make a healthier food choice."

Focus on the season and make veg the hero

Themis says seasonal produce is delicious, nutritious and corresponds to what we want to be eating.

"For example, vitamin C rich fruits such as Kiwi fruit, orange and grapefruit are all abundant in winter and perfect for fighting off those pesky colds," he says.

"Root vegetables such as carrots, parsnips, pumpkin, and potato are all in season in autumn and winter and perfect for casseroles, stews and slow cook meals.

"Vegetables are a great source of fibre which is important for keeping us full for longer and helping us maintain a healthy gut.

"They are also low in calories so by increasing your veg and reducing your meats and grains slightly, you remain just as full but consume less calories."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



Lose the booze

If you are looking to lose few kilos quickly, the one thing you can completely remove from your diet is alcohol.

"Alcohol is energy dense and provides us with no health benefits," Themis says.

"Furthermore, it results in us snacking more, eating larger portions and exercising less.

"If you don't want to completely reduce alcohol, plan when you will consume alcohol, limit your alcohol two or three drinks at a time.

"And 45 minutes of vigorous exercise daily is required for cardiovascular benefit and to increase calorie expenditure.

"This could be a brisk walk or run outside, a home workout or whatever you choose, but a healthy diet in conjunction with regular exercise will achieve the best and most sustainable weight loss and positive health outcomes."

Whole foods are the answer

Focus on including whole foods where possible, says dietitian and nutrition consultant, Joel Feren.

"Choose whole grains over refined grains, and, include a variety of fruit and vegetables, nuts and seeds lean proteins – including plant-based options and dairy foods or suitable alternatives, such as soy.

"Make use of canned foods such as lentils, beans and chickpeas as these are highly nutritious and versatile to use in the kitchen.

"Think soups, stews, pastas, salads and stir-fries – and if you can't get fresh fruit or veggies, it's perfectly acceptable to opt for frozen or tinned varieties."