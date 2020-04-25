After struggling through four rounds of IVF, a new dad has been forced to watch the birth of his first child via Zoom, due to lockdown restrictions.

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Stephanie Gandelman, 34, from New Jersey had to deliver their baby alone. Her husband Marty, 34, watched via a Zoom call from their couch at home.

The couple, who both struggle with fertility issues had gone through four rounds of IVF and suffered three miscarriages before the arrival of their son Jake.

Stephanie told The Sun she has been in quarantine since two weeks before her due date and with social distancing restrictions in place, was also forced to attend her final doctors appointments and ultrasounds alone.

Four days before she was set to be induced, the couple were told by their doctor that unfortunately spouses were not permitted to attend labour, delivery or post-partum.

While Marty admits he was "really sad" about the missing the birth of his first child, Stephanie told The Sun that they were just focused on bringing a healthy baby into the world.

"In all honesty as long as my baby was safe that was all I kept thinking about, of course it saddened me that he wasn't going to be there but it wasn't the end of the world."

"It wasn't the perfect labour but we made it work. It feels perfect now to be home as a little family."

