A mum has revealed the moment she and her husband realised they had accidentally named their daughter "lasagna".

In a Reddit post, now removed, the mum described how it all started off fairly normal, with the proud parents naming their newborn Elizabeth.

"My husband and I welcomed our first child about nine weeks ago. We found out it was going to be a girl and we quickly decided on the name Elizabeth for her," she wrote.

Originally, they were going to give their daughter the middle name Jane, but then changed it to Anya in honour of her husband's late mother.

"A few days after she was born we quickly started calling her Liz instead of Elizabeth. Now her legal name is all but forgotten and everyone refers to her as Liz," the mum added.

"My sister pointed out that we named our baby 'Lasagna'. I hadn't made the mental connection but if you put her first and second names together 'Liz, Ayna' it really does make 'lasagna'," she wrote on Reddit.

"I told my sister that I doubt anyone would make that connection, especially considering people rarely use their middle names in daily life. But then my whole family chimed in and now everyone keeps calling my daughter 'Lasagna'."

"Now I'm scared that when she eventually starts school her classmates and others will latch onto this and make fun of her. I mean, the teasing has already started amongst my family."

Reddit users agreed that the woman's worries were not unfounded.

"Your kid will be called lasagna at school 100%. And probably also by your family. Either start calling her Beth for short or pick a new first name. Understandable mistake I guess since you didn't seem to know you would be using Liz." one user wrote.

Others reminded the mum that it is not too late to consider changing her daughter's name.

"I think your options are drop the Anya, switch Anya and Jane, or stop calling her Liz," another user suggested.