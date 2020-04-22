A Queensland mum is furious after she opened her daughter's Disney Frozen II diary purchased from Kmart, only to find a list of sex positions and toys on the inside.

Toni Alamos decided to get the diary for her daughter's birthday.

But luckily she checked the inside of the book, with the first page showing the X-rated content.

To Alamos' horror, the list included sex toys, positions, locations and products such as paddles, massagers and handcuffs.

"Anyone who got the Elsa 'Frozen 2 secret Diary' Just be careful !!!!!!!!! Honestly can't believe it," the mum wrote on Facebook.

This is what one parent found inside a children's diary from Kmart. Photo / Facebook

Kmart Australia told 7 News it was mortified by the error, and has confirmed the product was pulled from its shelves immediately.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do here at Kmart and our teams are committed to delivering great quality products at everyday low prices everyone can enjoy," a company spokesperson said.

"That's why we are so very sorry - and extremely embarrassed - to hear about a customer's recent experience with our Frozen II Diary Make Over Set.

"This does not in any way reflect our views as a family business and we are investigating this situation as a priority with our supplier.

"We do hope this is an isolated incident, but have decided to withdraw this item from sale just to be sure.

"We'll be conducting a thorough investigation."