A birthday in lockdown is a subdued affair for anyone, even the Queen. Celebrating her 94th year amid the coronavirus pandemic has seen Her Majesty forgo the usual bell ringing and gun salutes, deeming them inappropriate as the UK battles the deadly virus.

But, there will still be some quiet celebrations: she will still eat cake.

The Queen's royal pastry chefs have shared a chocolate cupcake recipe in celebration, encouraging followers to try making the decadent treats themselves.

🎂🧁🎈Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.



Remember to share your creations with us #royalbakes pic.twitter.com/Qqje7Cju63 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

The Queen's chocolate birthday cupcakes

Ingredients: Cake sponges - (serves approximately 15)

15g vinegar

300ml milk

50ml vegetable oil

60g butter (melted and cool)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250g of self-raising flour

75 of cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

10g bicarbonate of soda

100g white chocolate chips

cupcake cases

Ingredients: Buttercream Topping:

90g of high percentage dark chocolate

100g butter

125g icing sugar

Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream:

Royal icing available pre made in shops

Add food colouring to create different colours

Cake sponge method:

-Preheat the oven to 150 C

-Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl

-Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar

-Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little

-Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps

-Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit)

-Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray

-Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases

-Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch

-Leave to cool

Buttercream icing method:

-Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy

-Add in the warm melted chocolate

-If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice)

Royal icing method:

-If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks

-Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape

Eat and enjoy!